The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Forfar

Stop by Forfar for a day of traditional bridies, homemade traybakes and impressive cocktails.

A plate of chicken parmesan, chips and salad at The Stag in Forfar.
Chicken parmesan at The Stag in Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

It’s easy to whiz past Forfar heading up or down the A90, but if you take the detour by the town you’ll find plenty worth stopping for.

Angus is known for it’s high quality food and drink, which of course includes the Forfar Bridie.

Local produce is on offer in establishments across the town, from meat and fish to vegetables and spirits.

There are lots of activities to work up your appetite too, like a walk up to Balmashanner Monument or around Forfar Loch Country Park.

Here are some of the top picks for food and drink if you’re spending the day in Forfar.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Start your day off right in Saddler’s of Forfar. The bakers prides itself on being the home of the Forfar Bridie, but it also has all-day breakfast if that’s more up your street.

Bridies inside Saddlers of Forfar.
Michael Saddler has the bridies ready to go. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

In the tearoom you can enjoy a hot drink, and there’s a range of rolls, sandwiches and toasties on offer.

Address: 35 East High Street, Forfar DD8 2EL

Even if you’re not spending the night, you can start the day off right with a hotel breakfast at The Royal Hotel. With both full and continental breakfasts on offer, you won’t be leaving hungry.

The dining room of The Royal Hotel in Forfar.
Enjoy breakfast inside The Royal Hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Served weekdays from 7am to 9am and weekends from 8am to 10am, there’s plenty time to tuck in.

Address: 33 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3AE

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Local favourite Purdy’s Coffee House serves up hot drinks and traybakes, as well as scones, soup and light bites.

Owner Hannah started working in the cafe aged 14, and became the proud owner of Purdey’s six years ago.

A plate of scones inside Purdy's Coffee House.
Hannah’s scones are on offer at Purdy’s Coffee House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

With her long run on Castle Street, you’re in good hands at Purdey’s.

Address: 88 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3AA

Forfar’s food waste heroes at The Little Green Cafe turn surplus goods into delicious meals.

Freshly baked goodies from The Little Green Cafe.
There are both classic and flavoured scones on offer. Image: The Little Green Cafe

Scones are its speciality, and the cafe also makes its own jam. If you’re lucky, there might be some tempting traybakes on offer too.

Address: Myre Road, Forfar DD8 1AZ

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

It’s not in Forfar town centre, but The Mill is worth the detour. Just off the A90, it’s the ideal place for a wee stop.

The lunch menu features light bites, main courses and open sandwiches, and of course desserts and cakes.

A bowl of Cullen Skink on a plate with a salmon sandwich and salad.
Cullen Skink and salmon sandwich from The Mill just outside of Forfar. Image: The Mill

Cullen Skink is one of many tempting dishes on offer.

Address: Dundee Road, Forfar DD8 1XF

This is the perfect opportunity to sample the famous Forfar Bridie from McLaren Bakers. The fifth generation family firm has been making them since 1893.

Inside McLaren's bakers in Forfar.
Baker Karen Murray showing off McLaren’s famous Bridies. Image: Paul Reid

The horseshoe-shaped shortcrust bake filled with beef, onions and seasoning is sure to fill you up.

Address: 22-26 Market Street, Forfar DD8 3EW and 8 The Cross, Forfar DD8 1BX

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Another long-time local favourite cafe is Tiffins on Forfar’s High Street.

Outside Forfar cafe Tiffins.
The iconic Forfar cafe Tiffins. Image: Murray Chalmers

Hailed for its great service and tasty food, there’s also a huge selection of cakes to choose from for an afternoon treat.

Address: 12 West High Street, Forfar DD8 1BB

If you’ve got ice cream on your mind, Auntie Jacquis is the perfect stop.

An ice cream cone with a twirl from Auntie Jacquis.
An ice cream is the perfect sweet treat. Image: Auntie Jacquis

There are a range of flavours scooped by Jacqui herself, and Scottish treats and bakes on offer. There are also options for dairy, soy and gluten free diets.

Address: 9 Osnaburg Street, Forfar DD8 2AA

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

For a range of options, head to family restaurant Chapter & Verse.

The dinner menu includes traditional British meals and a wide range of Indian dishes – but word on the street is that the pizza is the way to go.

Address: 110-114 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3HR

For dinner in a cosy setting, The Stag‘s bar and restaurant will deliver.

It promises traditional Scottish favourites along with inspiring international flavours.

A dish of king prawns from The Stag in Forfar.
The Stag’s king prawns with chorizo and roasted peppers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The king prawn with chorizo and roast peppers starter is a menu stand-out, and the mains include fajitas, rump sizzler and chicken parmesan.

Address: 140 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3HX

Craving Indian food? Jeet aims to bring the flavours of India to Forfar.

A dish from Jeet in Forfar.
There are plenty of tasty options to choose from at Jeet. Image: Jeet

The fine dining restaurant has a lot on offer, including sea bass bhuna, tandoori mixed grill and vegetable thali.

Address: 111 – 115 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3AH

Drinks

8pm to late

You have maybe seen The Giddy Goose in Dundee or Perth, but Forfar also has its own branch.

With a large front garden there’s ample space to enjoy a cocktail al fresco if the weather allows.

Two drinks inside The Giddy Goose.
Refreshing drinks from The Giddy Goose.

But with floor to ceiling floral decor and statement wallpaper, the restaurant and bar area inside isn’t a bad spot for a pint either.

Address: 67-69 East High Street, Forfar DD8 2EP

For a more punk rock feel, head to Bar 10 and grab a Joy Division, Motorhead or Siouxie Banshee cocktail.

A line of cocktails in 10 Bar in Forfar.
Tasty tipples at 10 Bar. Image: 10 Cafe Bar

The Castle Street venue occasionally hosts quiz nights and live music acts, or you can book a cocktail class if that’s more up your street.

Address: 12-14 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3AD

Looking for live sports? Look no further, Drunken Monkey Sports Bar & Diner has that covered.

Four fishbowls of drinks in Drunken Monkey.
You won’t be leaving thirsty from Drunken Monkey. Image: Drunken Monkey Sports Bar and Diner

You can also relax with a game of pool or boogie all night to some live music.

Address: 116 Castle Street, Forfar DD8 3HS

Conversation