Bridies and potato vodka: The best of Forfar’s food and drink star on BBC Scotland’s Eat The Town

By Maria Gran
February 2 2023, 9.01pm
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Natalie Erskine got her hands on a Forfar bridie in tonight's episode of Eat The Town. Image: BBC Scotland

Five Forfar food firms have taken the spotlight in the first episode of new BBC Scotland series Eat The Town.

Comedians Darren Dowling, known as Dazza, and Natalie Erskine embark on a culinary adventure with a twist in the new show, which launched on Thursday evening.

The duo compete to find the best food for each other in each town they visit. Whoever earns the most points wins the coveted prize of dessert.

First stop on their day out in Forfar was The Little Green Cafe on Myre Road, which Natalie picked based on local recommendations.

Serving the duo was Pauline Lockhart, co-founder of social enterprise Community First UK, which runs the cafe.

Pauline in Forfar’s S-Mart. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It was nice to host them and let them see what we’re trying to do here,” says Pauline.

“It was a bit nerve wracking to be in front of the camera, but no one else wanted to so I got the short straw.”

The cafe is part of Community First’s mission to reduce food waste and uses surplus food to avoid it going to landfill. From the cafe’s specials board, Natalie ordered two sourdough toast with avocado, bacon and a wee kick.

“It’s funny, because last week we had surplus avocados and it reminded us of when they came in,” Pauline says.

“I think it was a little bit too hot to handle for them, but they gave it a go. He didn’t mind the bacon!”

Lunch that ’embodies Forfar’

After walking off breakfast with some alpacas from nearby Newton Farm, Dazza and Natalie picked lunch for each other and met for a picnic at Balmashanner Hill.

Before heading into McLaren Bakers on Market Street, Dazza said: “I hope Natalie appreciates me picking something local, something that embodies Forfar.”

A classic Forfar bridie. Image: Paul Reid

He of course came out with a bridie. Natalie opted for something slightly different, and headed to Panzerotti Cafe and Bakery on Craig O’Loch Road.

Owner Sandro Tato said: “They were lovely people and we had a nice time. It was just a cameraman, a director and the two presenters.

“My daughter loved it because she was waitressing and has just finished her degree in film.”

A panzerotti is a semi-circular pizza pocket with fillings on the inside. Instead of baked like a calzone it is deep fried – like a bridie.

Both presenters enjoyed their lunches, with Natalie describing her Forfar bridie the size of her face as “a portable steak pie you can hold with both hands”.

The next stop on their day out was Ogilvy Farm, Scotland’s first potato vodka producer. Founders Graeme Jarron and Caroline Bruce-Jarron hosted the presenters for a cocktail making challenge.

After three minutes, Caroline bravely tasted Dazza and Natalie’s creations, an “everything cocktail” and a Mojito with a twist.

Eat The Town Forfar favourites

After some digging in local Facebook groups for favourites, Dazza chose Cashley’s at the Cross on Castle Street for dinner.

Co-owner Abbie Cashley was nominated by her staff to serve on TV as her name is on the door.

Abbie and her husband Daniel Cashley run the Castle Street restaurant. Image: Paul Reid

“I normally shy away from being at the front of house, but the others convinced me,” says Abbie.

“It was nerve wracking, but they put me at ease by saying we could stop and start again. It was fine in the end, and it was quite exciting getting miked up.”

The waitress served vegetable gyozas and a flatbread platter for starters, and fillet streak with trimmings and Basa fillet with Baharat spice for mains.

Dazza was so impressed he claimed “if I could fill up a bath with that sauce and soak in it, I’d do it for the rest of my life”.

eat the town, Forfar. coming to BBC Scotland this Thursday

Posted by Dazza on Monday, 30 January 2023

Abbie says it seemed like the TV crew enjoyed their visit.

“It feels really good that people are talking about us and that we can be their favourite restaurant, that’s what we aim to do,” she adds.

The programme finished up with dessert, though not at Cashley’s. Something else was more tempting.

Sandro says: “They were supposed to just film the panzerotti, but they liked the idea so much they came back for dessert.

“There is a sweet version, we call it panze-choc. We have different fillings like Nutella and marshmallow or banana and caramel.

“It was a very nice experience.”

Eat The Town is available on BBC iPlayer.

