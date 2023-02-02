St Johnstone yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have yet to open contract talks with Melker Hallberg, the Perth midfielder has revealed.

Hallberg, who was recruited from Hibs a year ago, will be a free agent at the end of this season.

The Swede played an important part in keeping Saints in the Premiership and has looked like he’s getting back to that sort of form since returning to Callum Davidson’s side in recent weeks.

He played just off the striker in the two games against Rangers and was the highest midfielder at Motherwell again on Wednesday night, this time in a different formation.

Asked if discussions about a new deal had begun, Hallberg said: “I’ve not heard anything, no.”

The 27-year-old admitted that his future beyond the end of this season hasn’t been at the front of his mind of late.

“I haven’t thought about it to be honest,” he said.

“Everyone has just been trying to turn our form around. It’s been the same for me.

“I’ll probably have to talk to my agent about it and take it from there.”

Hallberg is enjoying his more advanced position and the goal he scored for Saints’ second against Motherwell was the reward for a number of positive contributions he made in attacking areas in midweek.

“I played there when I signed a year ago,” he said. “Maybe not as a number 10 but further up the field.

“I scored a few goals so I know what to do.

“It’s just a case of getting back to it again. I want to keep scoring goals for the team.

“We had a few injuries in midfield at the start of the season.

“Cammy MacPherson is coming back into the fold now and is doing really good, Daniel Phillips as well.

“I’m happy to play wherever the gaffer puts me.”

Celtic next

Next up for Saints is a Sunday lunchtime clash with runaway Premiership leaders, Celtic, with Wednesday’s victory having eased pressure that was building on Davidson’s men.

“In the last few games we’ve been playing with a desire and energy,” said Hallberg.

“We brought that with us on Wednesday, so yeah it’s a relief to get the win but it was also a great performance.

“We know what we can do within the squad. You’ve got to have belief going out there.

“You’ve got to bring that out to the pitch and I feel we did that. That’s what you’ve got to do every game.

“We’re not far away from the top six but we’re just coming out of a tough period so we’re taking it game by game.

“Obviously Celtic are a really good team. If a good performance gives us something, we’ll take it. It’s going to be a hard game, for sure.”