Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer

By Eric Nicolson
February 2 2023, 10.26pm
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.
Eetu Vertainen. Image; Shutterstock.

Welsh league champions, The New Saints, are keen to sign St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen in the summer, Courier Sport understands.

The Finnish forward is currently in the middle of a season-long loan at Linfield and his two-year Perth contract runs out in May.

Vertainen is on a goalscoring run of nine goals in five games for the Northern Irish side and has grabbed two hat-tricks in a row.

There is no prospect of a return to McDiarmid Park for the 23-year-old.

Linfield want to keep him on a permanent deal but can now expect a battle with TNS.

Ironically, the two teams faced each other in a Champions League qualifier in July, with Linfield winning that two-leg contest.

