Eetu Vertainen: Welsh champions TNS battling Linfield to sign St Johnstone striker in summer

Welsh league champions, The New Saints, are keen to sign St Johnstone striker Eetu Vertainen in the summer, Courier Sport understands.
The Finnish forward is currently in the middle of a season-long loan at Linfield and his two-year Perth contract runs out in May.
Vertainen is on a goalscoring run of nine goals in five games for the Northern Irish side and has grabbed two hat-tricks in a row.
1⃣ assist
3⃣ goals
3⃣ points for @OfficialBlues
Eetu Vertainen is #DanskeBankPrem 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🥇 pic.twitter.com/EdG8EelVGO
There is no prospect of a return to McDiarmid Park for the 23-year-old.
Linfield want to keep him on a permanent deal but can now expect a battle with TNS.
Ironically, the two teams faced each other in a Champions League qualifier in July, with Linfield winning that two-leg contest.