ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what next for Theo Bair and Eetu Vertainen?

Callum Davidson didn’t get the result he wanted from his St Johnstone team against Rangers on Saturday but he got the reaction.

On an evening of fan protest off the pitch, there was encouragement that fortunes may soon improve on it.

Courier Sport picks out two big talking points from the Scottish Cup defeat as minds turn to getting their Premiership campaign back on track.

Worth the wait?

Not since the end of September 2020 has Davidson started with a back four in a meaningful game.

He’s been a first-whistle back-three manager ever since.

A new look was promised following the Livingston first half defensive debacle and the formation change many supporters have been crying out for was duly made.

Not one of the 11 who were selected to face Rangers were part of the last back-four side at Livingston over two years ago.

‘This should have happened (much) earlier’ some will be screaming while reading this, of course.

But, if you set aside the debate over the timing, it’s a credit to coaches and players that against the second best team in the country, who have yet to lose a match under their new manager, it was a seamless transition from one system to another.

Saints were more compact than they have been in weeks.

Yawning gaps opening up between midfield and defence had become a recurring theme in preceding fixtures but those spaces were closed off effectively on Saturday.

None of the starters had the look of a square peg in a round hole, with the return to form of captain Liam Gordon and his comfort alongside Andy Considine in a two, particularly pleasing.

The partnership between Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips in central midfield was the biggest ‘win’ for Davidson.

But seeing how Adam Montgomery and Connor McLennan combined on the left would have been a close second.

You have to be wary of talking up a defeat too much but the fact that the new Davidson 4-4-1-1 formation has restored stability shouldn’t be downplayed either.

It will get an even stiffer test at Ibrox next weekend.

But this is a set-up that certainly appears worth persevering with in the long-term.

What to do with Theo Bair?

Over the last couple of seasons Saints have paid substantial transfer fees for three players – Eetu Vertainen, Theo Bair and John Mahon.

The latter wanted a permanent return home to Ireland after he couldn’t force his way into Davidson’s starting line-up.

The former is now scoring goals regularly in Northern Ireland and grabbed a hat-trick at the weekend.

Eetu Vertainen – Hattrick Hero! Harvinaista herkkua suomalaisille Euroopan kentillä. 🎩#Huuhkajat (?) pic.twitter.com/urdf7pELKv — Roni Raunola (@roniraunola) January 21, 2023

But the big caveat is the standard of opposition and Vertainen was anonymous in an SPFL Trust Cup game against Kelty Hearts over here a few weeks ago.

The fact that Saints are seeking to sign a striker before the January window closes would suggest a return to Perth for the Finnish under-21 international is unlikely.

This is not Callum Hendry part two.

What next for the third member of the big money (for Saints) trio?

The chance – golden chance – Bair had to equalise against Rangers perfectly sums up where he is just now.

"Tavernier to the rescue!" 🎙 St. Johnstone give Rangers a big scare but their captain just managed to clear it away from his goal line 👀#STJRAN | #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/S6LQ4KlIPy — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 21, 2023

The run across his marker to be first to a Nicky Clark cross to the near post was that of a proper number nine.

And it’s one he wasn’t making at the start of the season.

That’s progress.

But it was the unconvincing finish of a centre-forward who is crying out for starts to build up match sharpness.

A second half of the campaign Championship loan makes sense.

It would determine whether impact sub is as good as it’s going to get with Saints or a run of starts over the next few months (and hopefully, goals) could see the Canadian international tick the last couple of boxes and fulfil his potential next season.