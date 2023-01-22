ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what next for Theo Bair and Eetu Vertainen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what next for Theo Bair and Eetu Vertainen?

By Eric Nicolson
January 22 2023, 2.00pm
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.
Callum Davidson should be happy with his new formation and is the time right for a Theo Bair loan? Images: SNS.

Callum Davidson didn’t get the result he wanted from his St Johnstone team against Rangers on Saturday but he got the reaction.

On an evening of fan protest off the pitch, there was encouragement that fortunes may soon improve on it.

Courier Sport picks out two big talking points from the Scottish Cup defeat as minds turn to getting their Premiership campaign back on track.

Worth the wait?

Not since the end of September 2020 has Davidson started with a back four in a meaningful game.

He’s been a first-whistle back-three manager ever since.

A new look was promised following the Livingston first half defensive debacle and the formation change many supporters have been crying out for was duly made.

Not one of the 11 who were selected to face Rangers were part of the last back-four side at Livingston over two years ago.

‘This should have happened (much) earlier’ some will be screaming while reading this, of course.

But, if you set aside the debate over the timing, it’s a credit to coaches and players that against the second best team in the country, who have yet to lose a match under their new manager, it was a seamless transition from one system to another.

Saints were more compact than they have been in weeks.

Yawning gaps opening up between midfield and defence had become a recurring theme in preceding fixtures but those spaces were closed off effectively on Saturday.

None of the starters had the look of a square peg in a round hole, with the return to form of captain Liam Gordon and his comfort alongside Andy Considine in a two, particularly pleasing.

Liam Gordon makes an important interception. Image: SNS.

The partnership between Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips in central midfield was the biggest ‘win’ for Davidson.

But seeing how Adam Montgomery and Connor McLennan combined on the left would have been a close second.

You have to be wary of talking up a defeat too much but the fact that the new Davidson 4-4-1-1 formation has restored stability shouldn’t be downplayed either.

It will get an even stiffer test at Ibrox next weekend.

But this is a set-up that certainly appears worth persevering with in the long-term.

What to do with Theo Bair?

Over the last couple of seasons Saints have paid substantial transfer fees for three players – Eetu Vertainen, Theo Bair and John Mahon.

The latter wanted a permanent return home to Ireland after he couldn’t force his way into Davidson’s starting line-up.

The former is now scoring goals regularly in Northern Ireland and grabbed a hat-trick at the weekend.

But the big caveat is the standard of opposition and Vertainen was anonymous in an SPFL Trust Cup game against Kelty Hearts over here a few weeks ago.

The fact that Saints are seeking to sign a striker before the January window closes would suggest a return to Perth for the Finnish under-21 international is unlikely.

This is not Callum Hendry part two.

What next for the third member of the big money (for Saints) trio?

The chance – golden chance – Bair had to equalise against Rangers perfectly sums up where he is just now.

The run across his marker to be first to a Nicky Clark cross to the near post was that of a proper number nine.

And it’s one he wasn’t making at the start of the season.

That’s progress.

But it was the unconvincing finish of a centre-forward who is crying out for starts to build up match sharpness.

A second half of the campaign Championship loan makes sense.

It would determine whether impact sub is as good as it’s going to get with Saints or a run of starts over the next few months (and hopefully, goals) could see the Canadian international tick the last couple of boxes and fulfil his potential next season.

