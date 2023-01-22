Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson ‘like two new players’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson ‘like two new players’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 22 2023, 7.00am
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson. Images: SNS.

Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips played like two new signings for St Johnstone, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And they were part of a Perth performance in defeat to Rangers that gives the McDiarmid Park side a strong platform to build on when their Premiership campaign resumes.

Saints were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by a Borna Barisic goal just before half-time on Saturday evening.

But there were a number of impressive individual displays from the home team, with the new central midfield double-act at the top of Davidson’s list.

“Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson were like two new players for me,” he said.

“Dan’s been struggling with injuries and Cammy has missed a lot of the season.

Dan Phillips. Image: Shutterstock.

“I thought that was us back doing what we do best.

“My players gave me everything.

“Hopefully the supporters who were here appreciated it and hopefully the supporters who watched it appreciated it as well.

“The performance and energy levels were what I expect from a St Johnstone team.

“We’re disappointed to go out but there were a lot of positives to take.”

Fans missed

There were less than 500 Saints fans in the stadium as the result of a boycott in protest at ticket prices and three stands being given to the visitors.

And Davidson said they were missed.

“Definitely,” he pointed out. “Especially in the last 10 or 15 minutes when we were trying to put pressure on Rangers and get an equaliser.

“They would have definitely been able to help us on that far side of the ground.

“It was a funny one at the end of the game when the place was quiet.”

Meanwhile, Saints have been linked with Ross County striker, Jordan White but Dingwall boss Malky Mackay has ruled out that potential transfer.

“We’re active in the market just now and there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes,” said Davidson.

“I won’t talk about individual players but we’re actively trying to do something to strengthen in the squad.

“I’m not sure how many it will be.”

