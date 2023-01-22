Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson ‘like two new players’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips played like two new signings for St Johnstone, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And they were part of a Perth performance in defeat to Rangers that gives the McDiarmid Park side a strong platform to build on when their Premiership campaign resumes.

Saints were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by a Borna Barisic goal just before half-time on Saturday evening.

But there were a number of impressive individual displays from the home team, with the new central midfield double-act at the top of Davidson’s list.

“Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson were like two new players for me,” he said.

“Dan’s been struggling with injuries and Cammy has missed a lot of the season.

“I thought that was us back doing what we do best.

“My players gave me everything.

“Hopefully the supporters who were here appreciated it and hopefully the supporters who watched it appreciated it as well.

“The performance and energy levels were what I expect from a St Johnstone team.

“We’re disappointed to go out but there were a lot of positives to take.”

Fans missed

There were less than 500 Saints fans in the stadium as the result of a boycott in protest at ticket prices and three stands being given to the visitors.

And Davidson said they were missed.

“Definitely,” he pointed out. “Especially in the last 10 or 15 minutes when we were trying to put pressure on Rangers and get an equaliser.

“They would have definitely been able to help us on that far side of the ground.

“It was a funny one at the end of the game when the place was quiet.”

Meanwhile, Saints have been linked with Ross County striker, Jordan White but Dingwall boss Malky Mackay has ruled out that potential transfer.

📝 Ross County manager Malky Mackay: “Jordan White is not going to St Johnstone. It’s pure coincidence that he’s dropped to the bench. He’s had a heavy shift the last few weeks. There was a conversation (with St Johnstone) but he’s got 18 months to go & he’s not going anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/YYjyrY0ejq — Kenny Crawford (@KennyCrawford_) January 21, 2023

“We’re active in the market just now and there are a lot of things going on behind the scenes,” said Davidson.

“I won’t talk about individual players but we’re actively trying to do something to strengthen in the squad.

“I’m not sure how many it will be.”