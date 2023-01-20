St Johnstone make offer for Ross County striker Jordan White but have other options

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have made a striker their transfer window priority, with Ross County’s Jordan White one of the targets.

A five-figure bid has been made by Saints chairman Steve Brown for the 30-year-old but Courier Sport understands there are other forwards under consideration both north and south of the border.

White is a proven Premiership number nine, and scored against Saints in the first game back after the international break.

County will now have to decide if keeping the former Motherwell man gives them a better chance of staying in the Premiership than accepting Brown’s offer and reinvesting the funds.

😯 | "A startling scoreline in the Highlands!" Ross County take the lead against Celtic through Jordan White's thumping header! Watch live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/USsHgbta4b — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 21, 2021

Saints are set to be busy in the last few days of the window after manager Callum Davidson admitted last weekend’s catastrophic first half against Livingston changed his recruitment thinking.

He said: “I think I was probably satisfied (before).

“We brought in 12 to 14 players in the summer. When you keep having a revolving door and make changes it’s difficult to get settled.

“I was pretty settled with the squad and probably had too many players.

“But now maybe it’s looking again in depth. Hopefully we’ll get one or two in and one or two will go out.”

The Perth side are on a five-game losing run and their next two matches are against Rangers.