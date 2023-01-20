Carljohan Eriksson in Danish transfer talks as Dundee United goalkeeper nears Tannadice exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Carljohan Eriksson in Danish transfer talks as Dundee United goalkeeper nears Tannadice exit

By Alan Temple
January 20 2023, 10.24pm Updated: January 21 2023, 4.29pm
Eriksson is nearing an exit this month. Image: SNS
Eriksson is nearing an exit this month. Image: SNS

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson is in talks over a switch to the Danish top-flight.

The Finland internationalist has made just 11 appearances for the Terrors since arriving from Mjällby last January.

Despite a brief run in the United side earlier this term, he has been relegated to a back-up role due to the fine form of glove rival Mark Birighitti.

With Eriksson hungry for first-team opportunities, the Tangerines have been amenable to approaches.

And it is understood Eriksson jetted out to Copenhagen this week to seal a move to an as-yet unnamed Danish Superliga outfit.

United boss Liam Fox fully expects to be without the stopper for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against University of Stirling.

Fox chats to the media on Friday. Image: SNS

“Carljohan (Eriksson) is in negotiations with another team,” he confirmed. “We’d expect an update on that in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Asked whether Eriksson’s departure would facilitate the signing of another keeper, or see young Jack Newman step up to a role as understudy to Birighitti, Fox added: “We’ll need to see what happens.

“I wouldn’t like to comment when there are still a few ifs, buts and maybes.”

United are keen to seal incoming transfers but, as with many SPFL sides, the budget must be balanced.

The Tangerines have already allowed Logan Chalmers to join Tranmere on loan, and Eriksson’s impending departure — should the formalities be completed — would free up some more wiggle room.

Sir Alex and Thuram

Meanwhile, Fox is adamant Dundee United will treat the University of Stirling with the same respect they would afford Celtic or Rangers when they visit Tannadice.

“I expect our attitude to be absolutely spot on,” he continued. “That’s just a given for me.

We’ve got plenty of footage and I’ve been to watch them live a couple of times. We’ll be treating them like we would Celtic, Rangers, Hearts or any Scottish Premiership side.

Will we freshen (the team) up? Maybe. We might.

“But whatever team we put on the pitch should be good enough to win the match. I’ve used the squad since I got the job and, of course, some people are hoping for more minutes — but whatever team I put out will be strong.”

With the student underdogs representing one of the most unique Scottish Cup stories of this year’s competition, Fox is acutely aware that all eyes will be on Tannadice — with many neutrals hoping for the mother of all upsets.

The Uni even received good luck messages from Sir Alex Ferguson, Lillian Thuram and Eve Muirhead.

“They are backed by a few heavy hitters, then?” smiled Fox.

“No, of course it’s something a bit different for the press to write about and Stirling University have done great to reach this point.

“They WILL get our respect — but our focus is on ourselves. Our players are prepared and, especially after (the Livingston postponement on) Wednesday night, they are really ready for the game.”

