Carljohan Eriksson in Danish transfer talks as Dundee United goalkeeper nears Tannadice exit

Dundee United goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson is in talks over a switch to the Danish top-flight.

The Finland internationalist has made just 11 appearances for the Terrors since arriving from Mjällby last January.

Despite a brief run in the United side earlier this term, he has been relegated to a back-up role due to the fine form of glove rival Mark Birighitti.

With Eriksson hungry for first-team opportunities, the Tangerines have been amenable to approaches.

And it is understood Eriksson jetted out to Copenhagen this week to seal a move to an as-yet unnamed Danish Superliga outfit.

United boss Liam Fox fully expects to be without the stopper for Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against University of Stirling.

“Carljohan (Eriksson) is in negotiations with another team,” he confirmed. “We’d expect an update on that in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Asked whether Eriksson’s departure would facilitate the signing of another keeper, or see young Jack Newman step up to a role as understudy to Birighitti, Fox added: “We’ll need to see what happens.

“I wouldn’t like to comment when there are still a few ifs, buts and maybes.”

United are keen to seal incoming transfers but, as with many SPFL sides, the budget must be balanced.

The Tangerines have already allowed Logan Chalmers to join Tranmere on loan, and Eriksson’s impending departure — should the formalities be completed — would free up some more wiggle room.

Sir Alex and Thuram

Meanwhile, Fox is adamant Dundee United will treat the University of Stirling with the same respect they would afford Celtic or Rangers when they visit Tannadice.

“I expect our attitude to be absolutely spot on,” he continued. “That’s just a given for me.

“We’ve got plenty of footage and I’ve been to watch them live a couple of times. We’ll be treating them like we would Celtic, Rangers, Hearts or any Scottish Premiership side.

“Will we freshen (the team) up? Maybe. We might.

“But whatever team we put on the pitch should be good enough to win the match. I’ve used the squad since I got the job and, of course, some people are hoping for more minutes — but whatever team I put out will be strong.”

With the student underdogs representing one of the most unique Scottish Cup stories of this year’s competition, Fox is acutely aware that all eyes will be on Tannadice — with many neutrals hoping for the mother of all upsets.

The Uni even received good luck messages from Sir Alex Ferguson, Lillian Thuram and Eve Muirhead.

“They are backed by a few heavy hitters, then?” smiled Fox.

“No, of course it’s something a bit different for the press to write about and Stirling University have done great to reach this point.

“They WILL get our respect — but our focus is on ourselves. Our players are prepared and, especially after (the Livingston postponement on) Wednesday night, they are really ready for the game.”