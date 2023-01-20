Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge

By James Simpson
January 20 2023, 10.42pm Updated: January 21 2023, 9.38am
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.


Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation.

The Stagecoach founder, is one of four people being accused of immigration offences.

Stagecoach. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Following a police interview on Thursday the 80-year-old multi-millionaire and philanthropist was charged.

The Daily Mail reported that a spokesman for Miss Gloag disputes the allegations made against her.

Within a statement he said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.”

Police Scotland confirmed a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman said: “On January 19, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Stagecoach is Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator.

It was born in 1980 after Dame Ann Gloag bought a school bus and her brother Sir Brian Souter used his father’s redundancy money to buy two coaches.

Now the company employs 24,000 people and operates 8,300 buses, coaches and trams in several countries.

