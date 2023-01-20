Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged as part of an alleged human trafficking investigation.

The Stagecoach founder, is one of four people being accused of immigration offences.

Following a police interview on Thursday the 80-year-old multi-millionaire and philanthropist was charged.

The Daily Mail reported that a spokesman for Miss Gloag disputes the allegations made against her.

Within a statement he said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.”

Police Scotland confirmed a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman said: “On January 19, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Stagecoach is Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator.

It was born in 1980 after Dame Ann Gloag bought a school bus and her brother Sir Brian Souter used his father’s redundancy money to buy two coaches.

Now the company employs 24,000 people and operates 8,300 buses, coaches and trams in several countries.