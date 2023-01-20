Kieran Freeman reckons fate of ex Dundee trio underlines Dundee United’s University challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Freeman insists there is NO chance Dundee United will underestimate the University of Stirling — especially after they hammered former Dundee stars Simon Ferry, Ryan Conroy and Derek Lyle earlier this term.

The Tannadice wing-back played alongside the trio during a loan spell with Peterhead in 2020/21.

They have since departed the Blue Toon to join — and, in Ferry’s case, manage — Open Goal Broomhill in the Lowland League.

And Broomhill witnessed the quality of the students first-hand, with Stirling Uni battering them 4-0 at Forthbank in August.

Stirling Uni are currently fifth in the Lowland League, albeit only three points behind leaders Rangers ‘B’ (who cannot be promoted) in the race for the title.

And Freeman knows Saturday’s fixture will be tougher test than many might imagine.

“Stirling (Uni) are a team that knows how to win games,” Freeman said. “They are very fit and will be really up for it — we are not taking it lightly at all.

“They are near the top of the Lowland League, which is a decent standard, and beat the Open Goal podcast team recently.

“It’s a team capable of holding their own against the Rangers and Celtic ‘B’ teams, so they have something about them.

I was with a few of the Open Goal boys at Peterhead, Simon Ferry, Ryan Conroy and Derek Lyle — and they beat them 4-0 the last time they played. So it’s definitely no walkover and we are giving them plenty of respect.”

He added: “I think this a much tougher game than people outside seem to think it will be.”

Scottish Cup adventure

The fixture has captured the imagination, with the University — who compete in EIGHT different competitions over the course of a season — facing top-flight opposition for the first time in its history.

But away from the student “fairytale”, Freeman is cognisant of the bigger picture for United: a golden opportunity to reach the next round an embark upon a cathartic cup run.

“Getting any win is always a lift — but getting a Scottish Cup run would be brilliant,” Freeman continued. “The fans are desperate for one because we know it has been a tough season so far.

“We’ll have to be fully focused to get a win and get into the next round.”