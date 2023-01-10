Kieran Freeman laments ‘sickening’ double-whammy in Dundee United’s Rangers reverse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Freeman has described Rangers’ quick-fire double against Dundee United as “sickening”.

The Tangerines produced a solid first half against the Light Blues on Sunday, creating passable opportunities for Liam Smith and Steven Fletcher — while quelling the threat of the meek visitors.

However, Michael Beale’s men were a different proposition in the second half and two goals in the space of three minutes from Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman secured all three points for the Gers.

And Freeman conceded United were “miles off it” after the break.

“It was sickening to lose two goals in such a short space of time,” lamented the Tannadice academy graduate.

“It pretty much killed the momentum that we had. I felt like it happened instantly; like we conceded, kicked off, then conceded again.

“There are still positives in there. But we went out there to get points and we didn’t get any. So, it was an unsuccessful day. This shows that we still have a lot of work to do to climb the table.

“We weren’t really close to getting points against Rangers, if we’re honest. In the second half, we were miles off it.”

Go again

The defeat ends United’s mini-resurgence, having previously claimed seven points from a possible nine since the Premiership restart.

The Terrors remain in a relegation playoff spot, albeit level on points with 10th-placed Motherwell, ahead of Saturday’s visit to Hibs.

“The first half showed that we are getting closer and it was certainly an improvement on earlier in the season, in terms of our performances,” added Freeman. “But we need to do more of that to get points on the board.

“That’s what we need to do next weekend. We’re getting there and just need to go again.”