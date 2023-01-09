EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as Dundee United star ponders welcome from Hibs fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds after being floored by a sickness bug that left him unable to eat for FOUR DAYS.

The former Scotland striker missed out on Dundee United’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone last Monday, with Tony Watt coming into the side and notching the only goal of the game.

Fletcher’s absence came after succumbing to the same virus that has affected several SPFL squads since the post-World Cup restart.

However, Fletcher was back in the United starting line-up for the visit of Rangers on Sunday — and showing no ill-effects of a grim week in his sick bed.

“I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone! It was a tough week,” he told Courier Sport. “I was up being sick for a few nights and had no energy at all.

“I didn’t eat anything for four days and lost a couple of kilos.

“I could barely even have water — I couldn’t bring myself to have anything. Thankfully, I like my food and got it back on in no time!

“It was disappointing not to make the (St Johnstone) game but I got back into training last Thursday.”

He added: “I felt good on Sunday. The first half was all good and in the second half — getting a bit older — it was natural I tired a wee bit.

“But the gaffer has a great understanding of when it’s time for me to have a break.

“I can play 90 minutes no bother but, with what happened in the previous days, it was maybe better for me to come off, especially when you have lads like young Rory (MacLeod) ready to come off the bench and show what he can do.”

Mood killer

Fletcher was superb in the first half against the Light Blues, winning a host of aerial battles with Ben Davies, holding up possession and whipping two efforts narrowly off target.

His influence waned after the break as Rangers turned the screw, notching two goals in the space of three whirlwind minutes — and turning the encounter into a damage limitation exercise for the Tangerines.

“I thought we caused them problems in the first half,” continued Fletcher. “At half-time, that was the message: keep doing what we were doing.

“But when they got that goal, the confidence grew. When Rangers are playing with confidence and keeping the ball — everyone showing for possession and wanting to play — it becomes a different game.

“That quick-fire second then kills the mood.

“But we can’t dwell on it. We’ve started well after the break and have a big game next Saturday. We’re going to take the positives — and there were some — into the Hibs game on Saturday.”

Hibee Homecoming

Indeed, that crucial trip to Easter Road is destined to be an emotional one for Fletcher. A return to where it all began.

Fletcher scored 43 goals in 160 appearances after emerging through the youth ranks at Hibs; one of the shining stars of their ‘Golden Generation’ including Derek Riordan, Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker.

He helped the capital club win the CIS Insurance Cup in 2007, scoring a double in the 5-1 demolition of Kilmarnock in the final.

“Hopefully I get a nice welcome — I absolutely loved my time at Hibs,” added Fletcher.

“They are the club that gave me the chance to have this life; to go on and enjoy the career I’ve had.

“I’ve not been back for a competitive match so I’m really looking forward to it. Ian Murray’s testimonial is the only time I’ve ever been back.

“It’ll be good to see a few familiar faces. Wee Lewis (Stevenson) is still playing, so is Paul Hanlon. I’m not sure how many of the staff are still around from my time, but it’ll be good to see everyone.”