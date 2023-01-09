EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as Dundee United star ponders welcome from Hibs fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as Dundee United star ponders welcome from Hibs fans

By Alan Temple
January 9 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 9 2023, 2.08pm
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS

Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds after being floored by a sickness bug that left him unable to eat for FOUR DAYS.

The former Scotland striker missed out on Dundee United’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone last Monday, with Tony Watt coming into the side and notching the only goal of the game.

Fletcher’s absence came after succumbing to the same virus that has affected several SPFL squads since the post-World Cup restart.

However, Fletcher was back in the United starting line-up for the visit of Rangers on Sunday — and showing no ill-effects of a grim week in his sick bed.

“I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone! It was a tough week,” he told Courier Sport. “I was up being sick for a few nights and had no energy at all.

“I didn’t eat anything for four days and lost a couple of kilos.

“I could barely even have water — I couldn’t bring myself to have anything. Thankfully, I like my food and got it back on in no time!

“It was disappointing not to make the (St Johnstone) game but I got back into training last Thursday.”

Fletcher throwing his weight about against Rangers. Image: SNS

He added: “I felt good on Sunday. The first half was all good and in the second half — getting a bit older — it was natural I tired a wee bit.

“But the gaffer has a great understanding of when it’s time for me to have a break.

“I can play 90 minutes no bother but, with what happened in the previous days, it was maybe better for me to come off, especially when you have lads like young Rory (MacLeod) ready to come off the bench and show what he can do.”

Mood killer

Fletcher was superb in the first half against the Light Blues, winning a host of aerial battles with Ben Davies, holding up possession and whipping two efforts narrowly off target.

His influence waned after the break as Rangers turned the screw, notching two goals in the space of three whirlwind minutes — and turning the encounter into a damage limitation exercise for the Tangerines.

“I thought we caused them problems in the first half,” continued Fletcher. “At half-time, that was the message: keep doing what we were doing.

“But when they got that goal, the confidence grew. When Rangers are playing with confidence and keeping the ball — everyone showing for possession and wanting to play — it becomes a different game.

Fashion Sakala, left, did the damage against United. Image: SNS

“That quick-fire second then kills the mood.

“But we can’t dwell on it. We’ve started well after the break and have a big game next Saturday. We’re going to take the positives — and there were some — into the Hibs game on Saturday.”

Hibee Homecoming

Indeed, that crucial trip to Easter Road is destined to be an emotional one for Fletcher. A return to where it all began.

Fletcher scored 43 goals in 160 appearances after emerging through the youth ranks at Hibs; one of the shining stars of their ‘Golden Generation’ including Derek Riordan, Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker.

He helped the capital club win the CIS Insurance Cup in 2007, scoring a double in the 5-1 demolition of Kilmarnock in the final.

Fletcher after helping Hibs to Hampden glory. Image: SNS

“Hopefully I get a nice welcome — I absolutely loved my time at Hibs,” added Fletcher.

“They are the club that gave me the chance to have this life; to go on and enjoy the career I’ve had.

“I’ve not been back for a competitive match so I’m really looking forward to it. Ian Murray’s testimonial is the only time I’ve ever been back.

“It’ll be good to see a few familiar faces. Wee Lewis (Stevenson) is still playing, so is Paul Hanlon. I’m not sure how many of the staff are still around from my time, but it’ll be good to see everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Chris Mochrie is congratulated by his Pars teammates.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie set to stay at Dunfermline until the end…
Dundee United manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox insists Dundee United will ‘take medicine and learn’ after Rangers defeat as…
Dundee United go 2-0 down at home to Rangers. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Declan Glass is one of five Dundee United players heading out on loan. Image: SNS
Declan Glass makes Cove Rangers loan switch as Dundee United farm out 5 youngsters
Harkes, Edwards, Smith and Pawlett (left to right) are all out of contract this summer. Image: SNS / DCT
The 9 Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer
Watt is out the speculation. Image: SNS
Dundee United to ‘embrace’ any Tony Watt interest: ‘We want people talking about our…
Rod Stewart and Britt Ekland were together from 1975 until 1977. Image: Shutterstock.
Did Rod Stewart hit a bum note when he tried to take Britt Ekland…
Fletcher, left, and McGrath both missed out against the Saints. Image: SNS / DCT
Steven Fletcher and Jamie McGrath fitness latest as Dundee United ace is hailed for…
Aziz Behich and Tony Watt could be in demand this month. Image: SNS
Dundee United transfer latest as Liam Fox tackles Aziz Behich and Tony Watt speculation

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
6
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
7
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
8
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
9
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

John Potter was speaking ahead of Kelty Hearts' SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'…
Nicola Sturgeon was challenged over the A&E crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
St Johnstone celebrate going 2-0 ahead in their last meeting with Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
The trial has heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Having undergone Mercedes-Benz training, the AM Agri team now look forward to supporting Unimog customers Picture shows; AM Agri co-owner and Service Manager Ross Anderson, centre, is pictured with technicians, from left, from left, Andris Petkevics, Kyle Baillie, Allan Graham and Stuart Taylor. . Forfar. Supplied by Mercedes-Benz Trucks Date; 21/12/2022
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
The RSNO in performance.
REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented