VIDEO: Sean Adarkwa gears up for Arbroath Championship survival fight by reading war books

By Ewan Smith
January 20 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 20 2023, 8.51am
Sean Adarkwa turned in an impressive display for Dick Campbell's side. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Sean Adarkwa turned in an impressive display for Dick Campbell's side. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Sean Adarkwa has revealed that reading war books is making him ‘battle ready’ for Arbroath’s Championship survival fight.

The former West Ham United and QPR striker discovered a love for reading last year as he battled back from a ten-month back injury lay-off.

Adarkwa netted his first goal for Lichties in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ayr United after making the switch from QPR in January.

And he has focused his mind by studying the works of famous American author Robert Greene and global rap superstar 50 Cent.

“I like to read books about war, strategy and the mind,” said Adarkwa.

“Books teach me how to overcome obstacles to succeed in life.

“War books help my mindset. It’s not about me going to war but it focuses me to go and get the job done.

“No matter how you feel and regardless of what’s going on, you are ready to go and fight with your feet.

“There are books called the 33 Strategies of War by Robert Greene and The 50th Law by Robert Greene and 50 Cent that I enjoy.

“The 50th Law is about overcoming fear and how you can use it to your advantage.

Sean Adarkwa: Mind is stronger than body

“Fear is seen as something bad but if you use it properly then it can help you overcome danger by confronting your fears.

“When I was younger I always wanted to read but I was never consistent enough.

“But I got injured at QPR and was out for ten months and basically missed the entire season.

“During that period I started reading more and listening to more Audibles. Now I love it and do it all the time.

“I was doing well at QPR so to get injured for the whole season wasn’t good.

Sean Adarkwa is making an impact at Arbroath. Image: SNS

“But in a weird way it did help me to build my mindset to become stronger.

“If you can’t use your feet or your body then you have to build your mind so it was good for me to do that.

“That was the hardest ten months of my career but I feel a lot stronger mentally.

“You can have all the skill in the world. But if you aren’t confident or mentally strong then you’ll never succeed.”

Meanwhile, Adarkwa has praised the Arbroath snow squad volunteers for their attempts to keep Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell on.

Around 50 Arbroath fans gave up their time on Sunday to lay pitch covers at Gayfield.

And they will be back again Saturday morning at 8.30 to lift them ahead of Well’s visit.

“We’re very lucky to have so many willing volunteers,” said Adarkwa.

“Going out of their way on a Saturday and Sunday morning to help us is amazing.

“That shows the togetherness and community spirit of Arbroath. They don’t want the game off.

“It’s down to us as players to repay them with our performance on the park.”

