Holiday destinations in Scotland you don’t want to miss out on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are lots of fantastic holiday destinations in Scotland – here are a few options to check out for your next getaway.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s a new year and you could be wondering how to spend your well-earned holiday hours. Perhaps, everything you’re looking for is right here in Scotland. There’s a destination type for every kind of traveller. Choose from dramatic rolling hills, sandy beaches or vibrant city breaks.

When it comes to self-catering accommodation, Clark Anderson Properties provide a fantastic range of homes, with a five star service that guests enjoy time after time.

Here are three of the best holiday destinations in Scotland that you can enjoy.

Holiday destinations in Scotland by the seaside

The Angus town of Carnoustie is world famous for its golf and has hosted The Open Championship 8 times, although there’s much more to Carnoustie than this sport. Take a walk along the beach, or follow the coastal path from here to Arbroath and explore the coastline. The town itself is full of history and heritage too.

The Beach Boathouse, Carnoustie is a stunning coastal home that sleeps up to eight people, and is the perfect holiday destination for family and friends.

Broughty Ferry has always been one of Scotland’s most popular waterfront destinations too. Broughty Ferry captures stunning snapshots of the Tay Estuary where dolphins, seals and birds can be spotted in their respective seasons.

It offers a perfect mix of history, hospitality, shopping and leisure activities, from the castle down the waterfront, to the bustling high street full of independent shops and restaurants – all within walking distance from the train station too.

If this sounds like the kind of trip for you, Clark Anderson Properties has a great choice of self catering accommodation for you to choose from for every budget, including the breath-taking Castle Beach property, just a stone’s throw from the beach.

Remember, you’ll always save when you book directly with independent self catering providers; head to the Clark Anderson Properties website today.

Are you yearning for a Scottish city break?

Recently named one of the most sought after destinations for 2023, Dundee is ready to welcome you to discover its culture and hospitality.

The city, with great transport links, is full of historic landmarks including The V&A Museum, RRS Discovery and The McManus Art Gallery. From delicious brunch spots, coffee shops and secret bars, enjoy the bustling vibe of a city that has been brought to life in recent years.

Are you ready to get lost in the magic of Dundee? Choose from a list of first class apartments brought to you by Clark Anderson Properties, including the stylish Princess Street Studios property and Bissetts Bond – an apartment in a converted Whisky warehouse.

Fancy getting lost in the Scottish countryside?

Why not choose a trip completely out of the ordinary? Escape city life and find yourself nestled in the luscious Scottish countryside of Comrie. This is the perfect holiday destination in Scotland for the rugged traveller and those who love the outdoors.

You can now stay at one of the newly renovated Nissen huts at Cultybraggan Camp. As a prisoner of war camp during World War II, learn all about the history of the camp at the Prisoner of War Museum and see how local businesses are using the camp whilst preserving the history for future generations.

Take Auchterhouse as another great example of rural Scotland. Auchterhouse is a small village on the outskirts of Dundee, with incredible walks and trails for you to explore. Clark Anderson Properties brings you the beautiful ‘Rowanbank Cabin’.

Another option for a glorious countryside location is to choose a charming cottage stay just a seven minute drive from the famous town of St Andrews, Fife.

Surrounded by a mix of farmland and forests, world class golfing and leisure facilities and the stunning coastline, Clark Anderson Properties’ ‘At the Bay’ cottage gives the best of everything.

These holiday destinations in Scotland are perfect for any kind of traveller. Are you ready to book your dream holiday?

Have you found your next holiday destination in Scotland? If so, book now via the Clark Anderson Properties website and join the CAP Club today!