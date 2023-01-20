Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside ‘Meltdown’ for mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee comedy trio Icebreaker are gearing up for their first major event of 2023 on January 27 thanks to funding from Creative Scotland.

After a successful run of comedy show Pale Males at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, the outfit’s spoken word ‘Meltdown’ will take place at Discovery Point from 8.30pm, hosted by trio member Andy Bullick.

The Meltdown will feature guest act and Funny Women Stage Award-winner Roisin Kenny Caird, as well as trio members Luis Alcada (of BBC The Social) and Chortle Award finalist Scott Redmond for “a mix of tragedy and comedy” as the comics aim to raise awareness of mental health issues – by mining their own.

“In short, we’re gonna get some comedians with a history of mental health problems to share their experiences as a spoken word show,” explains Luis ahead of the show.

“The idea is to make it honest and raw, but entertaining.”

And as well as the event on the day, Icebreaker will stream the Meltdown live on YouTube.

Seats at the Discovery Point live show can be reserved for £1 via Icebreaker’s website, or the performance can be watched for free via the YouTube stream.

And the Icebreaker boys will be taking their Fringe show Pale Males to Angus next month, with a free-entry performance at Andreou’s Bistro, Arbroath, on February 3.