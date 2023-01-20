Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside ‘Meltdown’ for mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside ‘Meltdown’ for mental health

By Rebecca Baird
January 20 2023, 9.00am Updated: January 20 2023, 1.56pm
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.

Dundee comedy trio Icebreaker are gearing up for their first major event of 2023 on January 27 thanks to funding from Creative Scotland.

After a successful run of comedy show Pale Males at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, the outfit’s spoken word ‘Meltdown’ will take place at Discovery Point from 8.30pm, hosted by trio member Andy Bullick.

The Meltdown will feature guest act and Funny Women Stage Award-winner Roisin Kenny Caird, as well as trio members Luis Alcada (of BBC The Social) and Chortle Award finalist Scott Redmond for “a mix of tragedy and comedy” as the comics aim to raise awareness of mental health issues – by mining their own.

Roisin Kenny Caird will perform at the Meltdown. Image: Icebreaker.

“In short, we’re gonna get some comedians with a history of mental health problems to share their experiences as a spoken word show,” explains Luis ahead of the show.

“The idea is to make it honest and raw, but entertaining.”

And as well as the event on the day, Icebreaker will stream the Meltdown live on YouTube.

Scott Redmond is on the bill for the Discovery Point show.

Seats at the Discovery Point live show can be reserved for £1 via Icebreaker’s website, or the performance can be watched for free via the YouTube stream.

And the Icebreaker boys will be taking their Fringe show Pale Males to Angus next month, with a free-entry performance at Andreou’s Bistro, Arbroath, on February 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

The music star set up the charity (Yui Mok/PA)
Hundreds of children enjoy free books thanks to Dolly Parton
Carley Stenson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Carley Stenson reveals how pal Oti Mabuse will judge her during Dancing On Ice
(ITV/PA)
New Australian bombshells cause a stir in the Love Island villa
John Fashanu said his skating partner Alexandra Schauman was ‘amazing’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ex-footballer Fashanu on worrying about forgetting Dancing On Ice debut routine
Drake performed in Harlem (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Drake delivers nostalgia and teases new music at Apollo show
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)
First celebrity contestant eliminated from Dancing On Ice after skate-off
The Vivienne (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Vivienne makes history as first drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice
Screengrab from the broadcast of Alanis Morissette singing at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. (PA)
Lisa Marie Presley remembered as ‘precious jewel’ at Graceland memorial service
Sam Smith found the lack of female recognition this year to be ‘incredibly frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Brit award snub for female artists shows there is a long way to go…
Kylie Jenner has unveiled the name for her second child (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner reveals new name of son after deciding against original choice

Most Read

1
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Luis Alcada of Icebreaker. Image: Icebreaker.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented