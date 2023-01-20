Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub

By Rebecca Baird
January 20 2023, 9.10am
Rosie H Sullivan. Image: 7A MGMT.
Up-and-coming folk Rosie H Sullivan is bringing her debut headline tour to Dundee pub, the Hunter S Thompson, this weekend.

Isle of Lewis native Sullivan has been making a name for herself in Edinburgh, with her self-written EP 123° East earning her comparisons to the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Laura Marling.

Her latest single, Lights, inspired by her parents’ relationship, was released just last month.

Now she’s bringing her guitar and her emotive hooks to the basement of the Perth Road pub tonight, supported by fellow Scottish singer-songwriter Shorthouse (Rob McLaughlin).

It will be her third stop on a tour which began in Stornoway and stopped off in Inverness last week.

“I’m so excited to be playing in Dundee, it will be my first time playing in the city, so hopefully will see some new faces!” she said ahead of the gig.

“One of my favourite things about what I do is meeting new people who connect with my music. It’s such a surreal feeling but connecting with people is really what it comes down to.”

Tickets for her Dundee gig tonight, January 20, cost £9 and can be purchased from the Eventbrite page.

The show begins at 7.30pm in the downstairs area of the Hunter S Thompson.

