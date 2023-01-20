Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Up-and-coming folk Rosie H Sullivan is bringing her debut headline tour to Dundee pub, the Hunter S Thompson, this weekend.

Isle of Lewis native Sullivan has been making a name for herself in Edinburgh, with her self-written EP 123° East earning her comparisons to the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Laura Marling.

Her latest single, Lights, inspired by her parents’ relationship, was released just last month.

Now she’s bringing her guitar and her emotive hooks to the basement of the Perth Road pub tonight, supported by fellow Scottish singer-songwriter Shorthouse (Rob McLaughlin).

It will be her third stop on a tour which began in Stornoway and stopped off in Inverness last week.

“I’m so excited to be playing in Dundee, it will be my first time playing in the city, so hopefully will see some new faces!” she said ahead of the gig.

“One of my favourite things about what I do is meeting new people who connect with my music. It’s such a surreal feeling but connecting with people is really what it comes down to.”

Tickets for her Dundee gig tonight, January 20, cost £9 and can be purchased from the Eventbrite page.

The show begins at 7.30pm in the downstairs area of the Hunter S Thompson.