I joined the Stirling Welcome Team on a day out – here’s what happened

What is the best way to welcome tourists to Stirling?

According to Steven Hughes, it’s with a friendly smile, great local knowledge and an adorable dog.

As founder of the Stirling Welcome Team, he’s on a mission to make sure every visitor receives the personalised warm greeting they deserve.

The 55-year-old set up the initiative in 2019 with his late dog Molly, taking to the streets to chat to tourists in his free time.

I joined Steven – dressed in his signature eye-catching kilt – and Oatly, his new rescue dog, on an outing to experience first-hand what the Stirling Welcome Team does.

Our first stop is cafe Unorthodox Roasters, where we pick up a coffee and make a plan.

As soon as we enter, two young boys visiting from Utah are mesmerised by Oatly.

Steven has lots of information to share with their parents about the best places to let the children run off some energy, as well as all the sights they can see using the Stirling XP App, and the city’s best vantage points.

I’m impressed. We haven’t even officially set off yet, and already tourists are thanking him for such a great welcome.

Steven’s love of Stirling shines brightly

After seeing my first glimpse of the Welcome Team in action, I have to wonder if Steven gets such a good reception every time.

That question is soon answered by the first couple we bump into, who aren’t so keen to talk.

“Not everyone wants to chat and that’s OK,” says Steven, who thanks them anyway for visiting Stirling.

But, moments later, we’re chatting with two friends from Alloa about what there is to do in the city.

As we descend King Street, Steven shares quirky historical facts and recommendations with tourists, be it The Portcullis for a bite to eat, or how to get to the Wallace Monument.

While his day job is working in a children’s home, the former Fifer is passionate about Stirling and and runs Freedom Tour Today, local guided walking tours.

His love of the city and its past shines through in every interaction.

Outside Burgh Coffeehouse, Milo – an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – says hello to Oatly.

Ian and Louise Low, who live near Birmingham, tell us about their stay in Dunning and exploring local spots, asking Steven and me if we can recommend any hidden gems to see before they head home.

They seem grateful for the welcome, and interested to learn more about life here.

Other visitors to Stirling flock to us as we chat, petting our furry friends and seeing what the Welcome Team has to offer.

It becomes apparent that a dog and a kilt are excellent ways to attract conversation. After all, who wouldn’t want to say hello to Oatly?

A great asset for visitors and locals alike

Outside the castle, Steven is in his element. It’s the city’s main attraction and, in the short time we’re there, we speak with visitors from all across the globe, from Canada to Germany, and Yorkshire to Fraserburgh.

Many say it’s their first time in Scotland, while others have simply never stepped foot in Stirling before.

Steven’s knowledge is incredible, from linking places and historical figures together to giving easy-to-follow directions.

One tourist I speak to describes Steven as a “personal tour guide”, and says he has boosted their impression of Stirling as a whole.

By the end of our time together, I’m convinced the Stirling Welcome Team is a great asset to the city.

Steven is like a friendly neighbour popping by to say hello, asking everyone where they are from and what brings them to Stirling.

It’s great to see someone out promoting the city, and chatting to tourists reminds me how lucky we are to have so much history on our doorstep in Stirling.

While visitors take centre stage in the Welcome Team initiative, Stirling businesses also reap huge benefits, thanks to Steven’s tailored local recommendations.

Hopefully, one day, there will be dozens of Welcome Team members out greeting tourists, just as Steven envisions.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Read more

I went on a guided running tour of Stirling – here’s what happened

Meet the Stirling artist behind city’s 900th anniversary mural

Stirling crime writer Craig Robertson’s 5 favourite local places