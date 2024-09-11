Meet the Stirling artist behind city’s 900th anniversary mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Stirling artist behind city’s 900th anniversary mural

Stirling 900 mural creator David Galletly has accidentally become 'the Stirling artist guy' - and he's okay with it.

David Galletly grew up in Stirling and discovered his love of drawing and art there. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
David Galletly grew up in Stirling and discovered his love of drawing and art there. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

If you live in Stirling, it’s possible you walk past David Galletly in the street every day without realising.

But there’s no doubt you’ve seen his artwork.

As part of Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations, the 41-year-old’s distinctive illustrations of famous landmarks and faces are emblazoned on a 30-foot long mural just outside the railway station, as well as on banners around the city centre.

His playful prints and cards are sold alongside the work of other local artists and crafters in King Street’s Made in Stirling shop.

And if you decide to treat yourself to a tin of Made in Scotland-branded biscuits decorated with an eye-catching line drawing of the city’s iconic skyline… Well, David drew that, too.

A member of the public admires the mural in all its glory, in front of Stirling railway station. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Over the years, the artist’s work has become synonymous with his hometown, which is why he was asked to take on the Stirling 900 mural project.

There were lots of meetings about what the artwork should include, he says, and ideas came from members of the public of all ages.

But, when you admire the vast and intricate mural, with all of its many delightful details, it’s clear someone who knows and loves Stirling created it with great care.

In his studio about Made in Stirling, David Galletly demonstrates how he created the Stirling 900 mural, piece by piece. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Each element of the piece – every building, monument and historical figure – was drawn and coloured separately by hand, using an Apple Pencil and an iPad.

Though it might sound laborious, David says this approach saved him time, as he could easily move buildings and add trees or take them away. It made designing the Stirling 900 banners an easier job, too.

One of the banners made up of illustrations from the mural, on Stirling’s King Street. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“That must go back to my graphic design education,” he smiles.

“It was always ‘keep your layers in Photoshop in tact’, rather than just ‘do a painting’.”

A ‘misstep’ and a new path

As a younger man, graphic design wasn’t even on his radar.

He says there was a presumption that he would go on to study art at university. But then “a misstep” set him on a different path.

He applied to study fine art at Glasgow School of Art, but didn’t get in.

The artist says an iPad is ‘more than capable’ of handling the kind of intricate artwork he produces. Image: David Galletly

“That was a wee bit of a shock to me – I was kind of used to everything just working out,” he says with a wry grin.

“When it came to putting together an art portfolio, it wasn’t as good as it should have been because I just didn’t put the effort in,” he says.

‘Graphic design suited me’

Staying in Stirling, David ended up studying a degree course in graphic design at  Falkirk College.

His degree helped him hone his signature cartoon style – quirky but commercially appealing, speaking to a wide audience.

Each building in the Stirling 900 mural and David’s cityscapes is drawn separately, then fitted together. Image: David Galletly

As a result, David has worked for large companies and organisations over the years, including the NHS, The List magazine, and Edinburgh brewery Innis & Gunn.

He is also responsible for much of the art direction for independent Scottish record label Lost Map Records, and relishes collaborating with creative people on album artwork and other music-related designs.

How a distinctive style all started in Cambusbarron Library

David says he takes “fairly direct influence” from other artists, and describes his own style as “an amalgamation of a few people”.

The first of these he discovered as a wee boy in Stirling, while attending St Ninian’s Primary.

A close-up showing some of the detail in David Galletly’s mural. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“I remember finding Calvin and Hobbes in Cambusbarron Library, and that kind of blowing my mind,” he laughs.

Other influences include Tom Gauld, a cartoonist and illustrator from Aberdeenshire, and Irish architect Nigel Peake, who studied at the University of Edinburgh.

David’s studio is packed with books of artwork created by his artistic heroes and influences. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Becoming ‘the Stirling artist guy’ – with pleasure

But the elaborate cityscapes and striking portraits David has become known for are instantly recognisable as his work.

His Stirling 900 mural illustration of Dunblane tennis star Andy Murray is unquestionably Sir Andy, but also unquestionably drawn by David Galletly.

And, these days, he is probably best known as “the Stirling artist guy” – a label he has no issue with.

“I’d rather it be me than somebody else,” he laughs.

David’s portrait of Sir Andy Murray. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“I’d probably be jealous if somebody else was covering the town in their pictures.”

Though David and his wife Alex lived in Glasgow for a stretch, they decided to raise their young family in Stirling. David’s elder daughter now goes to St Ninian’s Primary, just like he did.

“Most of my work is coming from Stirling these days. I never thought that would be the case,” the artist admits.

“I always hoped that I wouldn’t just use it as a place to email out from to the rest of the world. And it’s working out.”

Conversation