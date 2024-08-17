A Stirling local’s guide to 5 of the best things about the city

Now nine centuries on from becoming a royal burgh, Stirling is a city steeped in history, with a population of around 36,000 people.

Among them is Steven Hughes, who was born a Fifer, but has lived in the Stirling area for 24 years.

The 55-year-old works in a children’s home and runs Freedom Tour Today, leading guided walking tours.

Last year, Steven and his late dog Molly set up the Stirling Welcome Team, which aims to promote and welcome visitors to the city.

It was tough for him to pick just five things he loves about his hometown – and an honourable mention had to go to Stirling Castle, as well as the city’s vibrant music, comedy and theatre scene, from the Tolbooth to Molly Malones.

Nonetheless, here are Steven’s favourite things about Stirling.

1) The atmospheric Battle of Bannockburn site

“Visitors from all over the world descend on Bannockburn from dawn until dusk,” says Steven.

“You can choose to pay for the digital experience indoors at Bannockburn Experience, or simply walk up to the rotunda and imagine the Scottish army camped where you are standing.”

He adds: “My personal favourite is Kathleen Jamie’s powerful and soothing poem, Here Lies our Land: Every Airt.

“Since writing the poem for the 700th anniversary of the battle, Kathleen has become the Makar: the national poet of Scotland.

“Stand in the centre of the rotunda, face King Robert the Bruce and recite the poem.

“If you raise your voice around 30%, your words will amplify around the rotunda.”

Steven also suggests finding other places linked to the battle and walking in the footsteps of historical figures – though the location of day two is up for debate.

2) Historic buildings and bridges

Stirling Bridge, where William Wallace won his greatest victory, is one of Steven’s favourite places.

Standing in the centre of the Stirling Old Bridge is the perfect place to picture the original wooden bridge from the famous 1297 battle, he says.

Steven adds: “For those visiting the Wallace Monument, if you can manage it, walk up the hill rather than taking the shuttle bus.

“There are lovely wooden carvings dotted along the path, and they are just about the right spot where you may need a wee rest.

“You can also visit Cambuskenneth Abbey – April to September – where Robert the Bruce held two parliaments and is the last resting place of King James III.

“Legend states that William Wallace’s arm is buried in the grounds of the abbey.”

3) Stirling XP augmented reality app

The free Stirling XP App was launched in 2022 and saw Stirling become the first augmented reality city in the world.

Those using the app can see an extra layer to the city, which offers directions, historical facts and the chance to capture creatures.

“The app is great for visitors, especially children, and although it is a digital experience, you can see families engaging with each other as they guide themselves around the city centre,” says Steven.

“Mar’s Wark [a ruined building] is our favourite, as the app recreates an image of what it would have looked like in all its pomp.”

4) Stirling Distillery

For the first time since 1852, whisky is being made in the city.

Stirling Distillery has been selling gin since 2019, but in 2027 the business will release a limited edition whisky themed around King James VI.

Steven says: “Our last night out with Molly was at Stirling Gin, so it will always have a special place in our hearts.

“What I love most about Stirling Gin is that a few months after Molly and I started our battlefield tours in 2019, we popped in to visit the distillery.

“We discovered an empty shell of a building and a couple of workers getting ready to start building the infrastructure.

“The distillery has developed over the past five years into a job creator.

“Stirling Distillery not only puts Stirling on the map, it does a fantastic job of welcoming visitors to the area, and that is heart-warming.”

Steven recommends the Battle Strength Gin and the Bloody Scotland cocktail.

5) The Stirling Champs

“Wherever you go in the world, it is the people you remember,” says Steven.

“Stirling is a friendly, kind, welcoming town situated around the castle rock.

“Over the past quarter of a century, Stirling has become our home, and there are far too many people and places to list all who have made living in Stirling a memorable experience.”

Steven witnessed the kindness of Stirling’s people first hand during the pandemic, including the Ladies of the Rock setting up a foodbank in Bannockburn, and Sarah MacMillan at Made in Stirling, who started the Kitchen at King Street, providing hot meals.

In Raploch, local publican Vinney Coyle offered his premises at Vinney’s Bar so that the Stirling Champs could run a foodbank for care-experienced young people.

“The Stirling Champions Board, to give them their full title, support care-experienced young people who seek to improve the lives of other care-experienced young people across Stirling,” says Steven.

He adds: “Scotland has had many superheroes over the centuries whose fame was born or enhanced at Stirling.

“And we have many more superheroes today doing amazing things to help make Stirling better for visitors and locals.”

