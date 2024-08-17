Perth hoaxer jailed after police van tantrum brought A90 traffic to a standstill

A 999 hoaxer’s police van tantrum brought the A90 to a standstill in Perthshire, a court has heard.

Paul Lappin falsely claimed he was the victim of a robbery.

When officers tracked down the phone box he had called from, they found him hiding in trees nearby.

Later, he ranted and made threats while being transported to custody.

When his cage door malfunctioned, he told one officer he was going to crash the van while travelling between Perth and Dundee.

Lappin, 37, was jailed at Perth Sheriff Court after admitting charges of wasting police time and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Time waster

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said Lappin called police at about 7.20am on June 27.

“He said that he had been the victim of a robbery.

“Police attended at the public phone box where Mr Lappin stated that he was but there was no sign of him.”

Mr McKenzie said: “Efforts were made to trace Mr Lappin and police spoke to his partner, who had concerns about him.”

Lappin called police again at 7.45am.

Officers attended at the phone box and found him hiding behind some trees.

Mr McKenzie said Lappin told police there had been a “disagreement” with his partner but admitted no crime had been committed.

“He was behaving erratically and officers formed the opinion he was under the influence of drink or drugs.

“He was told he would be charged with wasting police time.”

Mr McKenzie said at about 9.15am, Lappin made himself known to police in Perth city centre and told them he was going to call 999 again.

He was apprehended and placed in handcuffs and “immediately became aggressive”, calling police “homophobics”.

Death threats

They managed to get him into the back of a police van, to be transported to Dundee HQ.

“During the journey he repeatedly struck his head off the cage of the police vehicle,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Whilst travelling, the accused stated that he was going to get drugs from his socks.

“He began moving his hands and police stopped the van.”

Lappin was removed from the vehicle and searched but no drugs were found.

He ranted from the roadside: “I’m going to jump in front of a bus and drag you with me.”

Police got him back in the van and continued towards Dundee but after 15 minutes, the cage door began malfunctioning.

Lappin told one officer: “I’ll make the driver crash this van.”

Mr McKenzie said: “Given the door was insecure, the vehicle had to stop.

“This was on the A90, where there was a lane closed at the time.

“This caused long tailbacks.”

Lappin had to be transferred to another police vehicle.

“He continued to act aggressively as he was being moved,” the fiscal depute said.

No detox

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said his client’s hoax 999 call had only impacted police resources for about 25 minutes.

“Fortunately, they weren’t tied up for too long,” he said.

“He says his life had been ruined by drink.

“He is someone who has a significant problem and if he doesn’t address it now, it will continue long into the future.”

Lappin had been working with the Perth and Kinross IDART (Integrated Drug Alcohol Recovery Team).

He found out he was going to prison when Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “Your detox appointment will be cancelled. You can get another one once you get out.”

Lappin, of Victoria Street, was jailed for six months.

