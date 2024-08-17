Jim Goodwin sounds St Mirren warning as Dundee United told not to count on Euro hangover

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has dismissed suggestions that St Mirren could be suffering from a European hangover when they arrive at Tannadice on Sunday.

The Saints endured a bruising night in Bergen on Thursday, losing out 3-1 to Brann despite a gutsy showing against the Norwegian outfit.

The defeat sealed a 4-2 aggregate reverse as the Buddies exited the UEFA Conference League.

The Premier Sports Cup date in Tayside will be the Saints’ fifth game in a fortnight, while the time spent travelling will undeniably eat into their preparation to face United.

However, Goodwin doesn’t reckon that will be a defining factor.

He said: “Stephen Robinson has done fantastically over the past couple of seasons with top-six finishes and getting them into Europe.

“I think they can be very proud of their efforts against a good Brann side.

“But I don’t think fatigue will play a part.

“St Mirren have a strong squad and good strength in depth, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see four or five changes from the team that started the game on Thursday night.

“The players who would come in are quality players.”

Luca Stephenson to make debut

Goodwin added: “It’s a game we have to approach in a positive fashion. Being at home, we are looking for a repeat of the first-half performance against Dundee. If we reach those standards again, we give ourselves a really good chance.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin confirmed that loan arrival from Liverpool Luca Stephenson “will feature at some point”, while Ross Docherty “had a really good week of training” as he considers whether to restore the Tangerines’ captain to the squad.

Vicko Sevelj is suspended.