Luca Stephenson on ‘frightening’ Liverpool levels, Owen Beck message and Dundee United debut

Luca Stephenson has described the standard of training at Liverpool as “frightening”.

However, Dundee United’s latest loan star reckons trying to hit the elite standards demanded by the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will steel him to shine in Scotland.

Stephenson, 20, jetted out to the U.S. as part of the Reds’ summer training camp and, as well as working with the club’s senior superstars on a daily basis, he lined up against Arsenal and Real Betis for Arne Slot’s side.

He also featured in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sevilla on Liverpool’s return to Anfield.

And after shaking off some understandable early doubts, Stephenson is more convinced than ever that he make the grade with the Reds – after thriving on loan at Tannadice.

“The level can sometimes be frightening, but it will only make you better in the long term,” said Stephenson. “In the first couple of sessions, you do think “I’m a little bit off the level”.

“But you get used to it and the things you learn can only stand you in good stead for coming out on loan.

“I can name-drop a lot after pre-season out in America; Mo Salah, (Virgil) van Dijk and co., they aren’t bad company to be sharing a pitch with!

“The things you learn from them are invaluable – and impossible to get from any other level.

“From playing in League Two last year (on loan at Barrow), to coming back and playing against a full-strength Arsenal team, you do have moments when you struggle a little bit and are getting beat.

“But you learn a lot more from that than playing easy games that you dominate.

“By the end I thought that I belonged there, and I want to belong there. That’s the attitude you’ve got to have, otherwise you shouldn’t be at Liverpool.”

Owen Beck’s ‘bad words’

Stephenson is following in the footsteps of his Liverpool youth team pal Owen Beck by making the loan switch to Tayside, albeit on the other side of Tannadice Street.

Beck notched two goals in 28 appearances for the Dee last season and earned a place in the PFA Scotland team of the year for his exploits.

As such, he had no hesitation in recommending a stint in Scottish football to Stephenson.

“As you can imagine, he (Beck) had a few bad words to say about this side (of the street),” smiled Stephenson.

“No, he was very complimentary about the Scottish league.

“I knew a little bit about it from being in the north of England, and he told me about the massive games against Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs – every game is competitive, especially here (Tannadice) when you’ve got a full house.

“I watched the derby, and if you aren’t excited by that, then I don’t know what you’d get excited for.”

On the prospect of a quick-fire debut against St Mirren in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup tie, he told DUTV: “I’ve had a good pre-season with plenty of minutes against good opposition, so as soon as the gaffer wants to throw me in then I’m good to go.”