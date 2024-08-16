Luca Stephenson on ‘frightening’ Liverpool levels, Owen Beck message and Dundee United debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Luca Stephenson on ‘frightening’ Liverpool levels, Owen Beck message and Dundee United debut

Stephenson, 20, says he is ready to feature immediately.

Dundee United defender Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson could feature in the squad to face St Mirren. Image: Dundee United FC
By Alan Temple

Luca Stephenson has described the standard of training at Liverpool as “frightening”.

However, Dundee United’s latest loan star reckons trying to hit the elite standards demanded by the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will steel him to shine in Scotland.

Stephenson, 20, jetted out to the U.S. as part of the Reds’ summer training camp and, as well as working with the club’s senior superstars on a daily basis, he lined up against Arsenal and Real Betis for Arne Slot’s side.

He also featured in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Sevilla on Liverpool’s return to Anfield.

And after shaking off some understandable early doubts, Stephenson is more convinced than ever that he make the grade with the Reds – after thriving on loan at Tannadice.

Luca Stephenson, left, in action for Liverpool against Real Betis
Stephenson, left, in action for Liverpool against Real Betis. Image: Shutterstock.

“The level can sometimes be frightening, but it will only make you better in the long term,” said Stephenson. “In the first couple of sessions, you do think “I’m a little bit off the level”.

“But you get used to it and the things you learn can only stand you in good stead for coming out on loan.

“I can name-drop a lot after pre-season out in America; Mo Salah, (Virgil) van Dijk and co., they aren’t bad company to be sharing a pitch with!

“The things you learn from them are invaluable – and impossible to get from any other level.

“From playing in League Two last year (on loan at Barrow), to coming back and playing against a full-strength Arsenal team, you do have moments when you struggle a little bit and are getting beat.

“But you learn a lot more from that than playing easy games that you dominate.

Dundee United's Luca Stephenson takes in the surroundings at Tannadice
Luca Stephenson takes in the surroundings at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

“By the end I thought that I belonged there, and I want to belong there. That’s the attitude you’ve got to have, otherwise you shouldn’t be at Liverpool.”

Owen Beck’s ‘bad words’

Stephenson is following in the footsteps of his Liverpool youth team pal Owen Beck by making the loan switch to Tayside, albeit on the other side of Tannadice Street.

Beck notched two goals in 28 appearances for the Dee last season and earned a place in the PFA Scotland team of the year for his exploits.

As such, he had no hesitation in recommending a stint in Scottish football to Stephenson.

Luca Stephenson, foreground, and Owen Beck, far left, combine to close down Atletico Madrid's Salim El Jebari in the UEFA Youth League
Luca Stephenson, foreground, and Owen Beck, far left, combine to close down Atletico Madrid’s Salim El Jebari in the UEFA Youth League. Image: PA.

“As you can imagine, he (Beck) had a few bad words to say about this side (of the street),” smiled Stephenson.

“No, he was very complimentary about the Scottish league.

“I knew a little bit about it from being in the north of England, and he told me about the massive games against Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs – every game is competitive, especially here (Tannadice) when you’ve got a full house.

“I watched the derby, and if you aren’t excited by that, then I don’t know what you’d get excited for.”

On the prospect of a quick-fire debut against St Mirren in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup tie, he told DUTV: “I’ve had a good pre-season with plenty of minutes against good opposition, so as soon as the gaffer wants to throw me in then I’m good to go.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United fans ahead of recent derby clash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have re-stablished missing link between club and city
Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson now on loan at Dundee United
Who is Dundee United new boy Luca Stephenson? Alejandro Garnacho Liverpool battles, Ben Doak…
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Luca Stephenson joins Dundee United from Liverpool as Jim Goodwin hails 'fabulous pedigree'
The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee…
Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United's Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Jim Goodwin backs Ross Docherty relocation as Dundee United boss gives update on skipper's…
3
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
Inside story of Tony Watt's Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and ideal…
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin admits to David Babunski surprise as Dundee United boss hopes for double…
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory
Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order

Conversation