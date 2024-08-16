Fife rape and murder sentencing delayed for further reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife rape and murder sentencing delayed for further reports

The pair were sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Dave Finlay
Cameron Allan (left) murdered Calum Simpson.
Cameron Allan (left) murdered Calum Simpson.

A judge has delayed the sentencing of two depraved killers for the murder and rape of a drugged and defenceless young Fife father to get further reports on the pair.

Dylan Brister and Cameron Allan are facing life sentences after they spiked Calum Simpson’s drinks, leaving him unconscious, before subjecting him to a horrifying sexual assault recorded on a mobile phone, then murdering him.

Father-of-three Mr Simpson, 24, died from intoxication with the Class C drug Etizolam and alcohol following the attack at Brister’s home in Methil.

The trial judge, Lord Harrower, will have to fix minimum terms – known as punishment parts – the pair will have to serve before they can apply for parole as part of the mandatory life sentences for murder.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, he agreed to adjourn sentencing for further supplementary or fresh criminal justice social work reports to be prepared on Allan and Brister and for reports from forensic psychologists.

Calum Simpson
Calum Simpson was murdered by Allan and Brister. Image: Supplied

Michael Anderson KC, for Allan, said he was seeking a supplementary social work report following the appeal court decision in the case of teenager murderer Daniel Haig in which his minimum term was reduced from 16 to 13 years.

Haig fatally stabbed schoolboy Justin McLaughlin, 14., at Glasgow High Street railway station in October 2021.

Mr Anderson said the appeal case dealt with the sentencing of someone under the age of 25, where sentencing guidelines for young persons apply.

Allan was 20 when he was convicted of the murder he carried out as a teenager.

Mr Anderson said a supplementary report on Allan could address more fully the trauma experienced by his client as a youngster and the guidelines.

Michael Meehan KC, for Brister, asked for the sentencing to be continued as the court could benefit from a forensic psychologist’s report and the background report prepared had “a number of deficiencies”.

Cameron Allan
Cameron Allan. Image: Facebook

Brister, 27, of Herriot Crescent, Methil, and his former fiancee Allan, now 21, of Berrylaw Place, Dunfermline, were unanimously found guilty of multiple offences against Mr Simpson, who had been a stranger to them when he came to the former’s home on November 2 2023.

They were convicted of murdering him by causing him to ingest Etizolam tablets – a super-strength version of valium – in alcoholic drinks without his knowledge, resulting in him losing consciousness and dying and failing to give or get medical help for him.

They were also found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping him after he was unconscious.

The victim’s wrists were bound with rope during the attack.

Cameron Allan
Cameron Allan. Image: Facebook

They blamed each other for the spiking with drugs bought by Brister with what he claimed was a £20,000 gambling win.

Tragic Mr Simpson’s partner, childhood sweetheart Bobbie Cowan, was the mother of his three children, including one born just 11 days before his death.

She told The Courier: “He was just a fun dad – he was the jokey one.

Calum Simpson and Bobbie Cowan
Calum and Bobbie.

“They totally loved him and he was the soft touch. He did a lot of stuff with the kids.

“Calum was the perfect person for the four of us.

“He enjoyed socialising and really stayed the same as he had been – the life and soul.”

The family has also criticised the fact Allan was allowed bail throughout proceedings, during which time he was convicted at Kirkcaldy of a bizarre offence in which he asked a hotel worker to make a porn video with him.

Cameron Allan
Cameron Allan arrives at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in January 2023. Image: DC Thomson

The Courier also told how sinister Allan used his Facebook account to make posts about murder in the run-up to his appalling crime.

Cameron Allan Facebook gas mask
Cameron Allan had a sinister Facebook presence. Image: Facebook

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Colin Bandeen
Paedophile Angus motorsports boss who used children as 'playthings' jailed for nearly 12 years
John Lawson
Sheriff blasts Dundee boyfriend who hurled partner's phone from taxi on A90 in Perthshire
Thai passport and boarding pass.
Pair face trial on trafficking for prostitution charges in Dundee
Police Scotland Colin Cunningham
Angus police sergeant with deleted child abuse image on phone found not guilty
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
No punishment for Alba Party candidate who made Perth Prison 'friends' threat to ex-wife
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Child molester gets 12 years
Renault car badge
Prolific teenage car thief locked up for further Dundee heists
Perth Sheriff Court, Paul McCafferty
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' murder threat boyfriend jailed for trying to strangle partner
Ross Boag
Farm worker snorted 11g cocaine and downed Mad Dog and Buckfast before Scone house…
Kevin Sorrie
Man jailed for life-endangering stabbing in Brechin park