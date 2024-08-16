JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have re-stablished missing link between club and city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have re-stablished missing link between club and city

With so many of the squad living in the area, it can only be a good thing for supporters to see their heroes out and about.

Dundee United fans ahead of recent derby clash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Jim Goodwin is returning a sense of harmony to Dundee United.

Supporter unrest has been a backdrop at Tannadice in recent years between unhappiness at previous chairmen, the director of football, and the four seasons spent in the Championship.

Now those running the club, and the manager, seem to have a clearly focussed sense of purpose and vision.

One happy by-product of United’s recent signings is the club’s cosmopolitan League of Nations feel has re-established a missing link between club and city.

In recent times many players shipped in by car from the west coast for training at St Andrews.

They were rarely seen in the city other than match days.

‘Social cohesion’

Some still travel but with so many players coming from all parts of the globe they’re now living much more locally and in the process creating a much more connected feel between players and the city.

Indeed Ross Docherty recently moved from the west coast to Dundee.

Last month he said: “I have moved up as well so that cuts down the time in the car and I’m hoping that helps [on the pitch].

“I’ve had to realise I’m not in my mid-20s anymore.”

Ross Docherty holds aloft Dundee United’s Championship trophy last season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Not only are three-hour return journeys not ideal for athletes, it doesn’t do much for social cohesion when so many of the squad live separate lives.

His manager said: “We always encourage players, if they are coming to Dundee United, to live in a close vicinity but we don’t put rules on it.

“We’re understanding of the fact that every player that we sign has got different circumstances.”

Jim Goodwin applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Jim Goodwin applauds the United faithful. Image: SNS

He added: “But we’d always encourage the guys to try and be closer to the training ground.

“That way they get a bit longer in their bed to recover.

“From a professionalism point of view, athletically, I think it’s certainly beneficial.”

‘Sense of connection’

One of the great strengths of United’s glory days under Jim McLean was his policy that players had to live within a tight radius of the city.

Those United sides had a great team spirit and bonded like brothers.

With so many of the squad living in the area, it can only be a good thing for supporters to see their heroes out and about.

David Babunski, the North Macedonian international, has won the hearts of United fans with his impressive leadership qualities on the pitch.

And he has further endeared himself after admitting he’s falling in love with the city.

That important sense of connection between fans and club can only be strengthened by the fact so many players now live among those who support them.

