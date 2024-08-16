JIM SPENCE: Dundee United have re-stablished missing link between club and city

Jim Goodwin is returning a sense of harmony to Dundee United.

Supporter unrest has been a backdrop at Tannadice in recent years between unhappiness at previous chairmen, the director of football, and the four seasons spent in the Championship.

Now those running the club, and the manager, seem to have a clearly focussed sense of purpose and vision.

One happy by-product of United’s recent signings is the club’s cosmopolitan League of Nations feel has re-established a missing link between club and city.

In recent times many players shipped in by car from the west coast for training at St Andrews.

They were rarely seen in the city other than match days.

‘Social cohesion’

Some still travel but with so many players coming from all parts of the globe they’re now living much more locally and in the process creating a much more connected feel between players and the city.

Indeed Ross Docherty recently moved from the west coast to Dundee.

Last month he said: “I have moved up as well so that cuts down the time in the car and I’m hoping that helps [on the pitch].

“I’ve had to realise I’m not in my mid-20s anymore.”

Not only are three-hour return journeys not ideal for athletes, it doesn’t do much for social cohesion when so many of the squad live separate lives.

His manager said: “We always encourage players, if they are coming to Dundee United, to live in a close vicinity but we don’t put rules on it.

“We’re understanding of the fact that every player that we sign has got different circumstances.”

He added: “But we’d always encourage the guys to try and be closer to the training ground.

“That way they get a bit longer in their bed to recover.

“From a professionalism point of view, athletically, I think it’s certainly beneficial.”

‘Sense of connection’

One of the great strengths of United’s glory days under Jim McLean was his policy that players had to live within a tight radius of the city.

Those United sides had a great team spirit and bonded like brothers.

With so many of the squad living in the area, it can only be a good thing for supporters to see their heroes out and about.

David Babunski, the North Macedonian international, has won the hearts of United fans with his impressive leadership qualities on the pitch.

And he has further endeared himself after admitting he’s falling in love with the city.

That important sense of connection between fans and club can only be strengthened by the fact so many players now live among those who support them.