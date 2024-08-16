Best pictures as Crieff celebrates £120,000 fountain facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Crieff celebrates £120,000 fountain facelift

Hundreds of people enjoyed a pipe band concert after a ceremony to celebrate the Murray fountain restoration.

By Morag Lindsay
Crowds watching pipe band in centre of Crieff
Comrie Pipe Band helped Crieff celebrate its fountain restoration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Crieff’s Murray fountain provided a sparkling backdrop for a community celebration this week, looking every bit as good as it did 130 years ago.

The B-listed granite structure in the town centre has re-emerged from a £120,000 facelift.

And more than 250 people flocked to James Square on Thursday for a ceremony to welcome its restoration.

Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade gave a speech, saluting the many Crieff community groups who made it happen.

The crowd then enjoyed a performance by the Comrie Pipe Band and dancers from the Jeanette Shearer School of Dance.

Pipe band playing in James Square Crieff, watched by large crowd
James Square was packed for the pipe band performance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crowd members watching pipe band performance in Crieff
Faces in the crowd during Thursday’s performance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr McDade said the fountain improvements were a “real testament to the Crieff community’s spirit and tenacity”.

Crieff councillor Stewart Donaldson said the restoration was first mooted in 2019, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

“The fountain is tied up in so much of Crieff’s social history,” he said.

“Hopefully we can now take what we have done with the Murray fountain and move forward with all the other big projects that are planned for the town.”

Pipe band members playing in front of Crieff fountain
Comrie Pipe Band performed in front of the fountain in Crieff’s James Square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Group of people standing in front of fountain in Crieff
Kilted Provost Xander McDade, centre, with others at the Crieff fountain ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fellow councillor Rhona Brock said the fountain had been a presence in the town for all her life.

And she remembers similar crowds gathered around the giant draughts board that used to figure alongside.

“This was always a meeting point for the town, and it’s lovely to see so many people here tonight,” she said.

Crieff fountain repair was painstaking work

The fountain was built in 1894 to commemorate the arrival of Crieff’s fresh water supply – and the role of the Murray family in providing it.

School boy getting his photograph taken next to fountain
Callan Roy, 11, travelled from Perth to visit the fountain in Crieff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It has been fully repaired with lighting for the first time in years.

Cleaning was a painstaking job. Historic Scotland specified it had to be done with soft bristle brushes and sponges, and no chemicals.

There’s no return of the water supply. But the groundwork has been laid so it could be brought back in future.

Close up of bronze lion head on Crieff fountain
The Crieff fountain lions are looking back to their best. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top of Crieff fountain featuring brass weathervane on top of granite fish tails
The fountain has been restored from top to toe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The works were steered by the Crieff Community Trust, which is also behind plans to restore the long-neglected Drummond Arms Hotel across the road.

Funding came from a number of sources, including Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust and Perth and Kinross Council.

Some locals have questioned the cost of the works and suggested other projects are in more pressing need.

However, the money came from budgets specifically set aside for this kind of heritage project.

Best photos as Comrie band entertains Crieff crowd

The Comrie Pipe Band has been playing in Crieff’s James Square on Thursday evenings in the run up to Crieff Highland Gathering this Sunday.

Here are some more pictures from the evening.

Dancer in sailor costume performing in front of fountain and pipe band in Crieff square
Pipe Sergeant Jim Smith plays as Emi Walker dances the Sailors Hornpipe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Comrie pipe band member in wheelchair playing drum watched by crowd
Concentration on the face of this Comrie drummer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sun going down as pipe band plays in Crieff town square
The sunset ceremony made for a memorable evening. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jim Fairlie MSP, councillor Stewart Donaldson and Pete Wishart MP being photographed next to Murray fountain, Crieff
SNP politicians Jim Fairlie, Stewart Donaldson and Pete Wishart have a photo taken at the new fountain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Murray fountain in Crieff Square with gathering of people around it
The fountain is looking good as new. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

David Farrell smiling and bearded
Perthshire home brewer wins licence to sell excess beer
John Lawson
Sheriff blasts Dundee boyfriend who hurled partner's phone from taxi on A90 in Perthshire
Group of men giving thumbs up outside Blairgowrie Rugby Club premises
Blairgowrie's Braw Fitness Games bounce back stronger than ever
Alba Party candidate Mark Shields.
No punishment for Alba Party candidate who made Perth Prison 'friends' threat to ex-wife
Eilidh with her son Robbie Wilson and daughter Zoe Mitchell. and Ryanair plane
Blairgowrie mum's summer is 'wrecked' by disappearance of bag on Ryanair flight
6
Emily Guidoni with her car.
Perth resident 'paying £200 a month to park' as Italian car plates forbid her…
Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn.
Readers' views on whether new VAT laws caused demise of Kilgraston School in Perthshire
4
Ewan McGregor.
Ewan McGregor's £2m Perthshire mansion to feature in new TV show
2
Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan.
Bridge of Allan school offers to help pupils affected by Kilgraston closure
Perth Sheriff Court, Paul McCafferty
Perth 'Jekyll and Hyde' murder threat boyfriend jailed for trying to strangle partner

Conversation