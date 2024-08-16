Best pictures as Crieff celebrates £120,000 fountain facelift

Crieff’s Murray fountain provided a sparkling backdrop for a community celebration this week, looking every bit as good as it did 130 years ago.

The B-listed granite structure in the town centre has re-emerged from a £120,000 facelift.

And more than 250 people flocked to James Square on Thursday for a ceremony to welcome its restoration.

Perth and Kinross provost Xander McDade gave a speech, saluting the many Crieff community groups who made it happen.

The crowd then enjoyed a performance by the Comrie Pipe Band and dancers from the Jeanette Shearer School of Dance.

Mr McDade said the fountain improvements were a “real testament to the Crieff community’s spirit and tenacity”.

Crieff councillor Stewart Donaldson said the restoration was first mooted in 2019, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

“The fountain is tied up in so much of Crieff’s social history,” he said.

“Hopefully we can now take what we have done with the Murray fountain and move forward with all the other big projects that are planned for the town.”

Fellow councillor Rhona Brock said the fountain had been a presence in the town for all her life.

And she remembers similar crowds gathered around the giant draughts board that used to figure alongside.

“This was always a meeting point for the town, and it’s lovely to see so many people here tonight,” she said.

Crieff fountain repair was painstaking work

The fountain was built in 1894 to commemorate the arrival of Crieff’s fresh water supply – and the role of the Murray family in providing it.

It has been fully repaired with lighting for the first time in years.

Cleaning was a painstaking job. Historic Scotland specified it had to be done with soft bristle brushes and sponges, and no chemicals.

There’s no return of the water supply. But the groundwork has been laid so it could be brought back in future.

The works were steered by the Crieff Community Trust, which is also behind plans to restore the long-neglected Drummond Arms Hotel across the road.

Funding came from a number of sources, including Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust and Perth and Kinross Council.

Some locals have questioned the cost of the works and suggested other projects are in more pressing need.

However, the money came from budgets specifically set aside for this kind of heritage project.

Best photos as Comrie band entertains Crieff crowd

The Comrie Pipe Band has been playing in Crieff’s James Square on Thursday evenings in the run up to Crieff Highland Gathering this Sunday.

Here are some more pictures from the evening.