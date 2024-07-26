Is Crieff’s £120,000 fountain facelift money well spent?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Crieff’s £120,000 fountain facelift money well spent?

We asked Crieff locals for their verdict as the scaffolding came off the 130-year-old Murray fountain

By Morag Lindsay
Murray fountain, Crieff, with the last of the metal fencing being removed
Crieff's Murray fountain has shed its scaffolding. Image: DC Thomson.

The scaffolding has come off Crieff’s historic Murray fountain following a £120,000 refurbishment.

The 130 year-old drinking fountain in the town centre has been covered up since May while renovations were carried out.

The B-listed granite structure has been fully cleaned.

The masonry has been repaired and repointed.

And lighting is also being reintroduced for the first time in years.

There’s no return of the water supply. But project leaders have laid the groundwork so it could be brought back in future if money becomes available and health and safety hurdles can be overcome.

Metal fencing being removed from around Crieff's Murray fountain
Crieff’s Murray fountain. Image: DC Thomson.

The works were steered by the Crieff Community Trust, which is also behind plans to restore the long-neglected Drummond Arms Hotel across the road.

Crews removed the last of the fencing on Thursday to allow locals to see what all the fuss was about.

And the verdict was mixed.

Crieff locals have their say on fountain facelift

Kenneth Norrie who was seated on one of the benches in James Square, said: “It’s looking lovely. I’m glad they’ve found the money to do it up.

“The fountain a Crieff landmark, and it’s nice to see the town looking good.

“But it would be great if they could do something about the Drummond Arms now,” he added.

“It’s right in the middle of town and it’s looking so dowdy.”

Kenneth Norrie smiling in James Square, Crieff
Kenneth Norrie. Image: DC Thomson.

Fiona Clark was less convinced.

“I think a lot of people would say that money would be better spent elsewhere in the town,” she said.

“Top of my list would be reopening the public toilets.

“I’ve been in Crieff for 30 years and I remember when the tourist buses used to park in the square. We need things that are going to bring the tourists back, and that’s not a fountain.”

Alan MacInnes is another who was underwhelmed by the big reveal.

Alan MacInnes and Fiona Clark smiling on Crieff High Street
Alan MacInnes and Fiona Clark. Image: DC Thomson

“In a couple of years it’s going to be right back to the way it was,” he said.

“There are plenty of other things in Crieff more in need of that money.”

Restored Crieff fountain a symbol of better days for town

Crieff Community Trust chief David McCann says it’s not that simple.

“The money came from funds that have to be spent on restoration projects,” he said.

“We couldn’t just divert it to something else.

“And if we hadn’t applied for this money for Crieff, it would have gone to other places.”

Crieff public toilets exterior
Some Crieff locals said they’d rather see money spent on reopening the public toilets. Image: DC Thomson.

The trust is planning an official unveiling for the fountain on August 15.

But last night, it was the backdrop for the first in a series of ‘Pipers in the Square’ events which will be happening every Thursday until then.

David says the restored Murray fountain is a symbol of the great many other improvements coming down the line for the town.

These include a bid to turn the Drummond Arms into a boutique hotel and plans for a new £3.75m cinema and community hub backed by Crieff’s very own Ewan McGregor..

The new Crieff Museum also opened earlier this year.

Crieff's James Square, with fountain and Drummond Arms behind
Scaffolding remains outside Crieff’s Drummond Arms, across the street from the fountain. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are so many other projects happening at the moment,” said David.

“This is just the beginning for Crieff’s regeneration.”

The fountain was built in 1984 to commemorate the arrival of Crieff’s fresh water supply – and the role of the Murray family in providing it.

An inscription on the monument reads: ‘Erected by the inhabitants of the burgh of Crieff – a recognition of the many benefits received from the Murrays of Ochtertyre’.

The funds for the restoration came from a number of sources, including Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust and Perth and Kinross Council.

Conversation