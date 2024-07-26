Is Crieff’s £120,000 fountain facelift money well spent?

The scaffolding has come off Crieff’s historic Murray fountain following a £120,000 refurbishment.

The 130 year-old drinking fountain in the town centre has been covered up since May while renovations were carried out.

The B-listed granite structure has been fully cleaned.

The masonry has been repaired and repointed.

And lighting is also being reintroduced for the first time in years.

There’s no return of the water supply. But project leaders have laid the groundwork so it could be brought back in future if money becomes available and health and safety hurdles can be overcome.

The works were steered by the Crieff Community Trust, which is also behind plans to restore the long-neglected Drummond Arms Hotel across the road.

Crews removed the last of the fencing on Thursday to allow locals to see what all the fuss was about.

And the verdict was mixed.

Crieff locals have their say on fountain facelift

Kenneth Norrie who was seated on one of the benches in James Square, said: “It’s looking lovely. I’m glad they’ve found the money to do it up.

“The fountain a Crieff landmark, and it’s nice to see the town looking good.

“But it would be great if they could do something about the Drummond Arms now,” he added.

“It’s right in the middle of town and it’s looking so dowdy.”

Fiona Clark was less convinced.

“I think a lot of people would say that money would be better spent elsewhere in the town,” she said.

“Top of my list would be reopening the public toilets.

“I’ve been in Crieff for 30 years and I remember when the tourist buses used to park in the square. We need things that are going to bring the tourists back, and that’s not a fountain.”

Alan MacInnes is another who was underwhelmed by the big reveal.

“In a couple of years it’s going to be right back to the way it was,” he said.

“There are plenty of other things in Crieff more in need of that money.”

Restored Crieff fountain a symbol of better days for town

Crieff Community Trust chief David McCann says it’s not that simple.

“The money came from funds that have to be spent on restoration projects,” he said.

“We couldn’t just divert it to something else.

“And if we hadn’t applied for this money for Crieff, it would have gone to other places.”

The trust is planning an official unveiling for the fountain on August 15.

But last night, it was the backdrop for the first in a series of ‘Pipers in the Square’ events which will be happening every Thursday until then.

David says the restored Murray fountain is a symbol of the great many other improvements coming down the line for the town.

These include a bid to turn the Drummond Arms into a boutique hotel and plans for a new £3.75m cinema and community hub backed by Crieff’s very own Ewan McGregor..

The new Crieff Museum also opened earlier this year.

“There are so many other projects happening at the moment,” said David.

“This is just the beginning for Crieff’s regeneration.”

The fountain was built in 1984 to commemorate the arrival of Crieff’s fresh water supply – and the role of the Murray family in providing it.

An inscription on the monument reads: ‘Erected by the inhabitants of the burgh of Crieff – a recognition of the many benefits received from the Murrays of Ochtertyre’.

The funds for the restoration came from a number of sources, including Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust and Perth and Kinross Council.