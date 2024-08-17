Tourist relives moment he cheated death in horror motorbike crash on A93 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourist relives moment he cheated death in horror motorbike crash on A93 in Perthshire

German Stefan Weinrich had a head-on collision near Bridge of Cally on his first day in Scotland.

By Kieran Webster
Stefan Weinrich lying on the road following the crash.
Stefan Weinrich was left needing hospital treatment after the crash. Image: Supplied

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the A93 in Perthshire says his biking equipment saved his life.

Stefan Weinrich, from Germany, was enjoying a holiday in Scotland when the crash happened near Bridge of Cally on July 8.

After colliding with a car, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital for nearly a week where he had surgery for his injuries.

He was left with a broken pelvis, wrist, knee ligaments and some small inner bleeding and is continuing to recover in Germany.

Stefan kitted out on his motorbike.
Stefan on his motorbike. Image: Supplied

The 36-year-old from Darmstadt told The Courier: “I finally had got to Scotland which had been a dream of mine, and the crash happened on the first day.

“There was a construction site which forced me onto the right lane.

“When I went on the right lane, I stayed on the right out of habit and as I turned a corner there was a car coming.

“At that moment I wasn’t sure who was on the wrong side – obviously it was me.

“I moved to the middle to avoid a full head-on crash and hit him on the right side.

Stefan and his wife Annika taking a selfie.
Following the crash Stefan called his wife Annika. Image: Supplied

“Thankfully, I was going slow as I had just left a 20mph zone, but the other car was going faster and couldn’t stop in time.

“The force lifted me up in the air and landed beside my bike and the car.

“I called my wife because I was worried it might have been the last time.”

Ninewells staff did ‘tremendously good job’

At the scene, a member of public helped keep traffic away from him while a doctor stopped by and kept his head still.

He was then taken to Ninewells Hospital where he received an operation to stop an internal bleed.

Stefan said: “I was told in hospital that the protective gear helped save my life.

“I think the kidney belt I wore is the reason I had no broken bones on my lower back, which would’ve been worse.

“In Ninewells, at the major trauma unit, they did a tremendously good job.

“I had bleeding inside and had to go into surgery but thankfully it wasn’t as bad as expected.”

Annika and Stefan at a SV Darmstadt 98 match.
Annika and Stefan at a Darmstadt 98 football match. Image: Supplied
Stefan's damaged bike.
Stefan’s bike was left damaged after the crash. Image: Supplied

Stefan has had another operation in Germany.

He added: “I still need a lot of time to get better.

“After my second operation, I wasn’t allowed to walk, and I’ve only just started to walk again.

“I’d never had an accident on my bike before but I talked to my family and we decided it’s enough.

“I was very lucky.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 1.05pm on Monday, July 8, to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A93, Bridge of Cally.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital for treatment.”

“The road was closed for vehicle recovery.”

