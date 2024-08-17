New Dalgety Bay recycling centre rules could be scrapped after outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New Dalgety Bay recycling centre rules could be scrapped after outcry

Council officers are seeking meetings to "thrash out" alternative solutions.

By Claire Warrender
A booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre is unpopular
The booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre is unpopular. Image: Supplied.

An unpopular booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre could be scrapped as council officers seek talks on the issue.

Fife Council leader David Ross revealed officials have been in touch with site operators Fife Resource Solutions (FRS) to “thrash out” alternative solutions.

And the powers of other trusts that deliver council services are also now being reviewed.

Fife recycling centres
Dalgety Bay recycling centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Dalgety Bay booking system was introduced on July 29 at short notice and without discussions with councillors.

Council-owned FRS said it followed a number of health and safety concerns at the centre.

However, the decision provoked a storm of protest with drivers without bookings forced to reverse out onto a busy main road.

Mr Ross said: “My personal view is, unless there are specific circumstances, we don’t want booking systems at any recycling centres.”

Council should determine public services

Dalgety Bay SNP councillor David Barratt said he had suggested several alternatives to a booking system before it was introduced.

But he was told it was not appropriate for councillors to get involved.

Mr Ross said officers now hope to find a quick solution.

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“It’s to do with an issue of health and safety, I believe,” the Labour leader said.

“But in the longer term, I believe there are other mitigating ways to address that without having to introduce a booking system.

“We need to sit down with local members and FRS and thrash this issue out.

“My view is these trusts and arms’ length organisations deliver services on behalf of the council.

“And it’s for the council to determine what kind of service we’re giving the public.”

Power of other trusts will also be reviewed

Councillors have now agreed to review agreements with all of the authority’s arms’ length organisations to ensure they can influence policies.

“I do think there’s a point in looking at the wider issue because it’s not just FRS that this has happened with in the past,” Mr Ross said.

“We’ve had issues with other trusts about opening hours and staffing and other things.

“I think we need to sort that out.”

More from Fife

Gavin Ballantine and his springer spaniel Monty.
Culross dog Monty summits all 282 Munros - despite life-threatening illness
Wilson & Partners' St Andrews surgery
Fife dog owners told to avoid 'common walking routes' after surge in parvovirus cases
The overturned lorry in Cupar.
'Incredible effort' helps save all 20 cows trapped for hours in overturned lorry in…
3
Cameron Allan (left) murdered Calum Simpson.
Fife rape and murder sentencing delayed for further reports
Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge: Reopening date revealed as roadworks near completion
Fife influencer Shannon Singh.
Fife Love Island star Shannon Singh's car targeted by racist graffiti
The A909 near Burntisland.
Woman charged after two-vehicle crash near Burntisland
The booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre is unpopular. Image: Supplied.
Kirkcaldy blacksmith Sandy Allan marches to his own beat at the Royal Edinburgh Military…
Fife Council planners want to adopt a style in South Street, St Andrews,similar to this one in Vienna
Could St Andrews rival Vienna for outdoor dining after South Street changes?
5
Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour presents Jean Grossett with her BEM, watched by husband John
Royal surprise for 90-year-old St Andrews woman who made 20,000 charity cards

Conversation