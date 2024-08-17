New Dalgety Bay recycling centre rules could be scrapped after outcry

An unpopular booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre could be scrapped as council officers seek talks on the issue.

Fife Council leader David Ross revealed officials have been in touch with site operators Fife Resource Solutions (FRS) to “thrash out” alternative solutions.

And the powers of other trusts that deliver council services are also now being reviewed.

The Dalgety Bay booking system was introduced on July 29 at short notice and without discussions with councillors.

Council-owned FRS said it followed a number of health and safety concerns at the centre.

However, the decision provoked a storm of protest with drivers without bookings forced to reverse out onto a busy main road.

Mr Ross said: “My personal view is, unless there are specific circumstances, we don’t want booking systems at any recycling centres.”

Council should determine public services

Dalgety Bay SNP councillor David Barratt said he had suggested several alternatives to a booking system before it was introduced.

But he was told it was not appropriate for councillors to get involved.

Mr Ross said officers now hope to find a quick solution.

“It’s to do with an issue of health and safety, I believe,” the Labour leader said.

“But in the longer term, I believe there are other mitigating ways to address that without having to introduce a booking system.

“We need to sit down with local members and FRS and thrash this issue out.

“My view is these trusts and arms’ length organisations deliver services on behalf of the council.

“And it’s for the council to determine what kind of service we’re giving the public.”

Power of other trusts will also be reviewed

Councillors have now agreed to review agreements with all of the authority’s arms’ length organisations to ensure they can influence policies.

“I do think there’s a point in looking at the wider issue because it’s not just FRS that this has happened with in the past,” Mr Ross said.

“We’ve had issues with other trusts about opening hours and staffing and other things.

“I think we need to sort that out.”