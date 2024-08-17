Farmer’s Arbroath dog park plan gets green light

Arbroath is to get a new dog park after Angus Council approved a farmer’s plan for the venture.

The exercise area will be created in a field at Mains of Kelly farm, near Arbirlot.

Farmers G&B Patullo lodged the dog park application in June.

It has now been approved by planning officials under delegated powers.

The exercise area site covers less than half a hectare and lies near the road to Arbirlot.

It sits near the farmhouse at Nether Kelly.

The dog park will be enclosed by 1.8 metre high deer fencing.

Dog owners will be able to book online and the park will be open from 8am to 9pm.

A maximum six dogs and/or three owners per booking slot will be allowed.

There will also be car parking and a shelter on the site.

Small scale operation

Planners said: “Whilst the proposal will have visiting members of the public, it involves a relatively small scale operation.

“It is unlikely to attract significant numbers of people due to the limited parking spaces and number of dogs that could potentially be accommodated.

“The area is class 1 prime agricultural land, capable of producing a very wide range of crops.

“However, the land is part of a ring of small paddocks immediately adjacent to the farmyard and farmhouse and is not currently in productive agricultural use.

“The loss of this relatively small area is unlikely to have any significant or adverse impacts on the viability of a farming operation.

“As the applicant states, the proposed change of use is easily reversible in the future.”