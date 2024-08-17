Farmer’s Arbroath dog park plan gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Farmer’s Arbroath dog park plan gets green light

The new venture will be sited in a field at Mains of Kelly near Arbirlot.

By Graham Brown
The dog exercise area will be created in a corner field at Mains of Kelly. Image: Supplied
The dog exercise area will be created in a corner field at Mains of Kelly. Image: Supplied

Arbroath is to get a new dog park after Angus Council approved a farmer’s plan for the venture.

The exercise area will be created in a field at Mains of Kelly farm, near Arbirlot.

Farmers G&B Patullo lodged the dog park application in June.

It has now been approved by planning officials under delegated powers.

The exercise area site covers less than half a hectare and lies near the road to Arbirlot.

It sits near the farmhouse at Nether Kelly.

The dog park will be enclosed by 1.8 metre high deer fencing.

Dog owners will be able to book online and the park will be open from 8am to 9pm.

A maximum six dogs and/or three owners per booking slot will be allowed.

There will also be car parking and a shelter on the site.

Small scale operation

Planners said: “Whilst the proposal will have visiting members of the public, it involves a relatively small scale operation.

“It is unlikely to attract significant numbers of people due to the limited parking spaces and number of dogs that could potentially be accommodated.

“The area is class 1 prime agricultural land, capable of producing a very wide range of crops.

“However, the land is part of a ring of small paddocks immediately adjacent to the farmyard and farmhouse and is not currently in productive agricultural use.

“The loss of this relatively small area is unlikely to have any significant or adverse impacts on the viability of a farming operation.

“As the applicant states, the proposed change of use is easily reversible in the future.”

