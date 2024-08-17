Ziyad Larkeche reveals funny stretcher story after Dundee home debut ends in bizarre fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ziyad Larkeche reveals funny stretcher story after Dundee home debut ends in bizarre fashion

The Dark Blues star also talks friendship with Billy Koumetio and tapping up a Scotland striker for advice on move north.

Ziyad Larkeche is stretchered off against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee new boy Ziyad Larkeche has already had one funny lost-in-translation moment in his short time at Dens Park.

The 21-year-old didn’t need the stretcher on his home debut against Hearts last weekend but he got it nonetheless.

“I think it’s quite a funny story, you know,” he explained.

“Maybe it’s a miscommunication with the Scottish accent.

“I said to the guy, ‘could you stretch me’ because I had cramp for a long time.

“He understood I wanted to bring the stretcher on.

“It was just a bit of miscommunication. After I saw the stretcher, I said, ‘what are you doing?’

Ziyad Larkeche gets treatment before being stretchered off. Image: SNS
“After that, I couldn’t come back to watch the game so I had to watch on TV.

“But I’m totally fine. It was just cramp!”

His settling in otherwise, however, has been eased by the arrival of an old friend from France.

Joining Larkeche in the Dark Blues squad is Billy Koumetio from Liverpool.

Larkeche and Koumetio go way back to youth football in their homeland and they played together for France U/20s.

Ziyad Larkeche in action for PSG U/19s against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
He said: “We played some games together for the national team when we were young.

“He was also playing for Lyon and I was at PSG, so we played against each other.

“It was more in the national team when we really spent time together.

“So of course it was good he has come here as well. Before we both came here we were talking about the moves which was good.”

Homework

Both players were on media duty ahead of Saturday’s League Cup clash with Airdrieonians, both quick to joke at each other’s expense.

The strong relationship there was clear.

But Larkeche made sure to do his homework on Dundee by tapping up some of his other contacts.

Larkeche celebrates with Scotland star Lyndon Dykes after forcing an own goal against Stoke City. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock
The left-back knows former Dee loan striker Amadou Bakayoko, who spoke highly of the Dark Blues, and he also enlisted the advice of a Scotland striker at parent club QPR.

“I spoke with Luke McCowan. I spoke with him and I knew Bakayoko, who was here last season. He introduced me to Luke,” Larkeche revealed.

“From QPR, I spoke with Lyndon Dykes. I spoke also with [former Hearts player] Jimmy Dunne.

“They told me about the league, the level of football, the intensity and all of these things. It was a positive experience, all the talks.”

Family affair at Tannadice

Larkeche was thrust into the pressure of a Dundee derby immediately after signing for the club and has started both matches since his arrival.

“It was the first time my dad and my brother were in the stadium,” the Frenchman said of the derby.

Dundee derby debut for Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“They came a few times to London, at Loftus Road.

“But there they said the intensity and the passion from the fans was crazy.”.

