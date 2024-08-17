Readers have their say on biggest priorities for new Dundee City Council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers have their say on biggest priorities for new Dundee City Council leader

Mark Flynn is set to replace current leader John Alexander in a matter of weeks.

By Laura Devlin
New Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn.
Mark Flynn spoke to The Courier about his plans for the top job. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

The Courier readers have had their say on what incoming Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn should focus on when he steps into the role.

The SNP councillor is replacing John Alexander, who announced earlier this month he’s stepping down as council leader to spend more time with his family.

Speaking to The Courier this week, Mr Flynn admitted he has a full in-tray and singled out the housing crisis as one of the key issues facing Dundee.

But it’s far from the only concern and our readers have shared what they feel the new council leader needs to look at.

Clean up Dundee, readers say

One problem highlighted by readers was the state of Dundee’s public spaces, which many felt are looking neglected.

Jerry48 wrote: “Start by clearing up all the vegetation which is sprouting all over the city (and destroying its fabric which will then cost more to fix) both from buildings and street kerbs and gutters.

“Follow that up with repainting all the street markings, many of which have deteriorated to the point of invisibility.

“Yes, investment, jobs, housing are desperately needed but tarting the place up will give Dundonians back some much-needed pride in their city.”

Irony over “take pride in your city” sign. Image: Fraser Macpherson.
Graffiti has been a problem for Dundee in recent times. Image: Fraser Macpherson.

Mike2911 agreed, saying: “Definitely should prioritise saving our parks for starters.

“Caird Park and Camperdown mean a lot to the people of Dundee, but are being badly neglected.

And Madge added: “Clean up the streets. Maintain the parks and cemeteries which are a disgrace.

“Concentrate on what the Dundee residents need before financing the tourist attractions. The present image is that of a dilapidated dirty city.”

Concerns over closure proposals

Others raised concerns about the proposed closure of some of Dundee’s leisure attractions, including the Caird Park golf courses.

Gadabout said: “There are clearly problems with Leisure & Culture, the impacts from which are likely to be felt for decades if we lose facilities that improve mind and body such as the observatory and golf course.

Caird Park golf course could shut under proposals out forward by Leisure and Culture Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Image shows: an exterior view of Broughty Castle. The imposing castle tower sits against a grey Tay Estuary and cloudy blue sky. For summer castles feature.
Broughty Castle could also shut under the plans. Image: Paul Reid.

“Validation that the new school will not flood, I don’t think many have been won over by the reassurances so far.

“Now the strikes have been averted, can we also work out a better way to keep the city clean? If these things can be achieved, then I think he will have done a good job.”

More jobs for teachers

Another concern raised was the lack of permanent contracts being offered to newly-qualified teachers.

It was revealed earlier this year that Dundee City Council were not recruiting any new teachers for the school term starting this month.

One reader said: “To give permanent posts to the huge amount of teachers who are now languishing on the supply list in Dundee and elsewhere.

Dundee City Council did hire any new teachers for the new school year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Not only is it detrimental to the school children’s education of not being given enough teachers and the constant of getting to know the same teacher, it’s also extremely damaging to these qualified teachers living in hope of picking up the odd day once in a while.

“How are these teachers meant to survive financially living from day to day with no income. These teachers have worked hard to gain their qualification, are dedicated in wanting to improve these kids lives and are to then be told we don’t have any money for you.”

