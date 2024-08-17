Readers have their say on biggest priorities for new Dundee City Council leader

The Courier readers have had their say on what incoming Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn should focus on when he steps into the role.

The SNP councillor is replacing John Alexander, who announced earlier this month he’s stepping down as council leader to spend more time with his family.

Speaking to The Courier this week, Mr Flynn admitted he has a full in-tray and singled out the housing crisis as one of the key issues facing Dundee.

But it’s far from the only concern and our readers have shared what they feel the new council leader needs to look at.

Clean up Dundee, readers say

One problem highlighted by readers was the state of Dundee’s public spaces, which many felt are looking neglected.

Jerry48 wrote: “Start by clearing up all the vegetation which is sprouting all over the city (and destroying its fabric which will then cost more to fix) both from buildings and street kerbs and gutters.

“Follow that up with repainting all the street markings, many of which have deteriorated to the point of invisibility.

“Yes, investment, jobs, housing are desperately needed but tarting the place up will give Dundonians back some much-needed pride in their city.”

Mike2911 agreed, saying: “Definitely should prioritise saving our parks for starters.

“Caird Park and Camperdown mean a lot to the people of Dundee, but are being badly neglected.

And Madge added: “Clean up the streets. Maintain the parks and cemeteries which are a disgrace.

“Concentrate on what the Dundee residents need before financing the tourist attractions. The present image is that of a dilapidated dirty city.”

Concerns over closure proposals

Others raised concerns about the proposed closure of some of Dundee’s leisure attractions, including the Caird Park golf courses.

Gadabout said: “There are clearly problems with Leisure & Culture, the impacts from which are likely to be felt for decades if we lose facilities that improve mind and body such as the observatory and golf course.

“Validation that the new school will not flood, I don’t think many have been won over by the reassurances so far.

“Now the strikes have been averted, can we also work out a better way to keep the city clean? If these things can be achieved, then I think he will have done a good job.”

More jobs for teachers

Another concern raised was the lack of permanent contracts being offered to newly-qualified teachers.

It was revealed earlier this year that Dundee City Council were not recruiting any new teachers for the school term starting this month.

One reader said: “To give permanent posts to the huge amount of teachers who are now languishing on the supply list in Dundee and elsewhere.

“Not only is it detrimental to the school children’s education of not being given enough teachers and the constant of getting to know the same teacher, it’s also extremely damaging to these qualified teachers living in hope of picking up the odd day once in a while.

“How are these teachers meant to survive financially living from day to day with no income. These teachers have worked hard to gain their qualification, are dedicated in wanting to improve these kids lives and are to then be told we don’t have any money for you.”