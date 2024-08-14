Debate: What do you think new Dundee City Council leader’s biggest priorities should be?

Mark Flynn is set to take over as leader of Dundee City Council within a matter of weeks.

The SNP councillor will take on the role at the end of the month, replacing outgoing leader John Alexander who is stepping steps down after seven years at the helm.

But it’s unlikely Mr Flynn, father of SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, will have a honeymoon period to settle in – admitting the housing crisis is among the challenges the city is facing.

But the state of Dundee’s streets is also a concern and an exclusive survey carried out by The Courier found half of respondents felt the cleanliness of the city’s High Street was “poor” or “very poor”.

The ongoing saga of the Olympia is also never far from people’s minds, with an independent probe into what has gone at the centre now been agreed.

And what about the proposed closure the Caird Park golf courses, Broughty Castle, and the Mills Observatory?

All three attractions could be shuttered as funding pressures continue to bite in the aftermath of the pandemic.

So, what should be Mr Flynn’s key priorities when he steps into lead the council?

