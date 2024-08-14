Raith Rovers defender determined to make the ‘best of both worlds’ with Montrose loan switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Raith Rovers defender determined to make the ‘best of both worlds’ with Montrose loan switch

Callum Hannah joined the Gable Endies last month.

Raith Rovers defender Callum Hannah has joined Montrose on loan.
Raith Rovers defender Callum Hannah joined Montrose on loan last month. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Callum Hannah is confident he is getting ‘the best of both worlds’ as he looks to flourish on loan at Montrose.

The Raith Rovers defender joined the Gable Endies last month and made his fifth consecutive start in the Angus derby against Arbroath at the weekend.

The 19-year-old then captained Raith in Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

The friendly was arranged as part of Hannah’s move from the East of Scotland side to join Rovers 12 months ago.

Callum Hannah in action for Raith Rovers.
Callum Hannah in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Goals from Aidan Connolly, Callum Smith and Ross Matthews earned the Championship side a win against their part-time neighbours.

After a spell in the Lowland League with Albion Rovers last season, Hannah is determined to make the move of his loan spell at League One Montrose.

He told Courier Sport: “It’s a good level, to start with, at a club who are consistently around the play-offs for promotion to the Championship.

“They’ve got a good core group who have been there for a while.

“I knew what to expect and what it would be like, and in my position as a wing-back, it suits me perfectly. I can’t really ask for much more than that.

Hannah: ‘The progression is there’

“I was definitely open to the move. I got told a few days before and straight away I wanted to do it. It made perfect sense.

“It’s a good level where, going down to League One, the progression is there.

“In February, I went out on loan to Albion Rovers and played 11 x 90 minutes and a couple of other games.

“That was good. It did exactly what it needed to do. It made me a better player and got me game-time.

“From having that experience of being on loan before, I know how it can progress me as a player doing it again. That’s the aim.”

Callum Hannah in training with Raith Rovers.
Callum Hannah (right) will still train with Raith Rovers this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Hannah will continue to train with Raith during the week as well as training and playing with Montrose, and believes he can only benefit from both.

He added: “Training this season with guys like Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon, I’ve been learning a lot.

“But nothing, no amount of training, can really prepare you for going into games.

“So, I’ll learn every week with Montrose and it’s important at my age – 19 – to keep learning.

‘Loads to learn’

“I’ve still got loads to learn and getting the chance to do that at a good level, against good players, is great for me.

“It’s a better level than it was at Albion Rovers, so it’s tough. But it can only make be better.

“It’s the best of both worlds for me. I train at Raith full-time and train with Montrose as well. And then play with Montrose on a Saturday.

“I’m getting absolutely everything I could ask for; it’s perfect.”

More from Sport

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus with young fans at the open training session.
10 best pictures as Dunfermline fans meet heroes at Pars' open training session
Dundee United target Luca Stephenson in friendly action for Liverpool against Sevilla last weekend. Image: Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United keen on Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson as loan option emerges
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
The inside story of Tony Watt's Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and…
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off 'naive' tag
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target…
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin congratulates David Babunski
Jim Goodwin admits to David Babunski surprise as Dundee United boss hopes for double…
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on 'areas to strengthen' before transfer window shuts as he…
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty.
Craig Levein: Taking penalty was sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka's soaring confidence
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory

Conversation