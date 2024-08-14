New family-run Ford Centre car showroom to open in Dundee after £3 million loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New family-run Ford Centre car showroom to open in Dundee after £3 million loan

Car showroom will be housed in former Tesco warehouse after a £3 million investment

By Paul Malik
Staff at the new Dundee Ford Centre ready to open soon. Image: Dalkeith Retail Centre
Staff at the new Dundee Ford Centre ready to open soon. Image: Dalkeith Retail Centre

The new family-run Dundee Ford Centre car dealership will create more than 20 jobs after the company secured £3 million to secure its opening.

William and Janina Short have run Dalkeith Retail Centre, which has branches in Cupar, Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh, for almost 20 years.

They will open the new Dundee Ford Centre later this year, at a new premises on Baird Avenue.

The showroom will open on the site of the former Tesco delivery warehouse, which has lain unused since it was closed by the supermarket in 2006.

A projected £4.5m is expected to be spent developing the project, with £3m coming from Royal Bank of Scotland.

New Ford Dundee site. Image: Dalkeith Retail Centre

It had been due to open in July this year, with the shell of the building visible from the A90 Kingsway.

And the centre will sell a mix of new Ford models and used cars, as well as vans and a repair garage too.

Dundee Ford Centre to open this year

The Kingsway West area has become a centre for car dealerships in Dundee over the last decade, with a number of new motor-trade businesses opening there.

It follows news earlier this month the Honda franchise would be leaving its home at West End in Broughty Ferry to become Barnetts Honda in Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Parent-company Eastern Western already run Toyota, Lexus and used car showrooms under the Barnetts brand at the site.

After securing the £3m loan from RBS, Dundee Ford Centre will be able to open by the end of the year, David Short, managing director of Dalkeith Retail Centre, said.

“We are incredibly proud to expand our presence in Scotland with the launch of our new Dundee dealership, which is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” he said.

Dundee Ford Centre. Image: Dalkeith Retail Centre

“As a family business, we’re built on trust — something which has been central to our longstanding history with Royal Bank of Scotland since the early days of W&J Short.

“We’ve worked together for over five decades now and their support and advice has played an integral part in our growth so far.”

Mark Goodall, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “David and the rest of the team have built a hugely successful business from the ground up and it’s been a privilege to help them on that journey.

“With a reputation for offering exceptional customer service across their other four dealerships, this new site marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of Dalkeith Retail Group by enabling them to become Dundee’s main Ford franchise.”

More from Business

Taymouth Marina Image: Taymouth Marina Date;
Taymouth Marina looking to recruit from Perthshire talent pool
There was big hair and great music at Club Feet. Image: Supplied.
Did you tap your toes on the dancefloor at Dundee's Club Feet?
Owner of The Wee Gym, Dunfermline, Rachael Low. Image: The Wee Gym
Fife's Wee Gym under new management after personal trainer steps-up
Martin Smith, Muir Group CEO.
Fife housebuilder warns of 'difficult trading' as it makes £3.9m loss
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth curry entrepreneur spices up frozen food rollout with funding win
West End Honda in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Honda franchise to leave Broughty Ferry after 44 years at West End
3
Spex Pistols owner Richard Cook outside his shop. Image: Alan Richardson
Spex Pistols boss on how he started Dundee independent glasses shop
2
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.
Carnoustie Golf Links boss warns of 'gradual decline' if Open doesn't return
6
Lisa Davidson opened the fairytale-themed Tinkerbells Emporium in 2015. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Meet the bold owner of Stirling's mystical Tinkerbells Emporium who 'sells magic'
Staff at Exscientia's Dundee office.
AI firm founded in Dundee coffee shop in merger to create $2 billion company

Conversation