Home News Fife

Developer committed to Fife holiday park plan at centre of ‘Benidorm’ claim despite planning refusal

Eden Muir is now considering its options in the wake of the decision.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
The holiday lodge plan has been rejected. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

The developers behind plans for a £35 million Fife holiday park still intend to create an “exciting destination”, despite unanimous rejection by councillors.

Eden Muir are now reviewing their options after their planning application for 75 lodges was thrown out on Wednesday

Councillors expressed concern over the size of the proposal, which also included crazy golf, a play area and reception.

The proposed layout of the holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery.
Members of the north east planning committee heard the Eden Springs’ site would effectively double the population of Letham, just 836 metres away.

And they expressed concern about potential noise, a lack of public transport at the park and the effect the proposal would have on the environment.

They echoed many of the fears voiced by locals, with one previously stating: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

Size of proposed holiday park ‘grates’

The application for the site of a defunct quarry, next to the A92, had been recommended for approval by Fife Council planning officials.

They said it would bring community benefits, while generating around £2.3m a year for the local economy.

But Liberal Democrat councillor Donald Lothian noted: “There is a lot of opposition to this locally.

“The primary concern I have is the scale of this proposal. It’s very, very large.

Fife councillor Donald Lothan was concerned about the holiday park plan. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“It it were for a dozen or so lodges then I think it would be acceptable.

“But it’s very, very big indeed and I think that grates in the area.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Gary Holt added: “With 75 lodges, you’re basically doubling the size of Letham. That’s unacceptable.”

Eden Springs holiday park aimed at families, not stag parties

Planning officer Scott Simpson attempted to reassure members.

He said: “I think there’s concern you’re going to have massive stag parties and hen dos.

“But that’s not, in my opinion, the type of site it is.”

How the Eden Springs site currently looks. Image: Eden Springs Fishery

He said the park was aimed at families, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom lodges.

And he insisted the principle of a tourism development in the countryside was acceptable.

What’s next for holiday park plans?

Chris Ritchie, of Eden Muir, said the company is now taking stock before deciding their next steps.

He said: “Naturally we are disappointed that councillors decided not to accept Fife Council’s planning recommendation for approval for the expansion of  Eden Springs Country Park at this time.

“We are fully committed to delivering a exciting holiday destination at this location and a full review of our options moving forward will be done in due course.”

