£35m Fife holiday lodge plan set for approval despite ‘Benidorm’ fear

Seventy-five objections were lodged against the plan, along with 64 letters of support.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
How the Fife holiday park could look. Image: Fife planning portal

A £35 million holiday park near Letham has been backed by Fife Council planners.

Councillors are being recommended to approve the proposal for 75 holiday lodges at Eden Springs fishery, on the site of a defunct quarry when they meet next week.

In a report to go before the north east planning committee, case officer Scott Simpson says the principle is acceptable and would bring community benefits.

Developer Eden Muir says the park could generate £2.3m a year for the Fife economy.

And they are delighted with the approval recommendation following a barrage of objections from a number of local people.

‘Principle of countryside proposal is acceptable’

The bid also includes crazy golf, a play area, bike storage and reception.

It has received 64 letters of support from people, hoping for a vital tourism boost in the wake of the covid pandemic.

However, Monimail community council fears the destruction of a natural haven and is at the forefront of the fight against it.

The proposed layout of the holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery.
The plan for the Fife holiday park layout.

Among the comments received from locals was: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

In all, 74 letters of objection were submitted.

However, Mr Simpson states: “The proposal would be for a tourism development.

“Therefore, the principle of this proposal within the countryside would be acceptable.”

Eden Springs holiday park plan would be ‘a positive addition’

The case officer points out no natural heritage designations are in place near the site.

And there are no designated rights of way or core paths.

He says the site is not easily visible from the surrounding area due to woodland.

And he adds: “The Fife Council tourism team would welcome a development of this type at this location.

“They consider it would be a positive addition.

“They also advise demand for this type of accommodation and holiday is on the rise.”

‘Edging closer to top class destination’

Chris Ritchie of Eden Muir said: “We are delighted  the case officers recommendation for approval has recognised the level of detail, scope and sensitivity that has been undertake during the application process.

“We’d like to thank all stakeholders for their input, positive and negative, in helping shape our proposal.

“We are edging closer to providing a top class tourist and recreation destination in Fife, underpinned by strong sustainability credentials, enhanced ecological features and high quality economic opportunities for our neighbouring communities in Fife.”

Conversation