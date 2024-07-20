‘Benidorm’ battle on horizon over £35m Fife loch holiday development bid

A Fife community council is leading a “David and Goliath battle” against plans for a £35 million holiday park on its doorstep.

Letham residents are alarmed by the proposal for 75 lodges at the site of a former quarry.

And they have lodged a barrage of objections, citing environmental, pollution and transport fears.

One comment reads: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir has submitted a planning application with Fife Council for the development on the site of its Eden Springs Fishery.

The bid also includes crazy golf, a play area, bike storage and reception.

It has received 64 letters of support from people, hoping for a vital tourism boost in the wake of the covid pandemic.

However, Monimail community council fears the destruction of a natural haven and is at the forefront of the fight against it.

Fife holiday park plan ‘beggars belief’

Chairman David Hamilton says the development would be on the site of a nature reserve, created to compensate locals for years of gravel extraction at Mountcastle Quarry.

The fishery was granted permission in 2022, after the Scottish Government overturned a Fife Council refusal.

And Mr Hamilton adds: “At the time, the community suspected this was a trojan horse development.

“That appears to have been the case as less than 18 months later, plans have been lodged for 75 holiday lodges on the nature reserve.”

Another of the 71 objectors states: “The site was only recently reinstated as a nature reserve after quarry works.

“It beggars belief that just a few years later, that natural haven could be destroyed.”

Jobs and tourism boost hopes

However, other comments lodged on the council’s planning portal are in favour of the park.

One says: “The project will support up to 38 jobs, which will likely go to local people.”

And another reads: “It will offer a vital boost in local tourism, which will help Fife in its recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic.”

Eden Muir says its development has been carefully designed to complement the fishery.

And director Chris Ritchie said the visitor accommodation will enhance their offering.

“As we move forward with our plans, we remain committed to ongoing collaboration with local community groups and engaged stakeholders,” he said.

Fife Council’s north east planning committee will decide on the application on August 14.