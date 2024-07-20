EXCLUSIVE: £6m Brechin green transport hub dropped in Angus Council Tay Cities U-turn

Ambitious plans for a £6 million green transport hub beside the A90 at Brechin have collapsed.

Angus Council has confirmed it has been unable to finalise a deal with project partner Dalhousie Estates for the innovative rural mobility hub.

But the authority says it remains committed to delivering the scheme under the Tay Cities Deal.

It has declined to say where the focus has now turned.

But it is understood Forfar is being looked at as a potential location.

It could mean the project heading to Orchardbank business park – also right next to the A90.

It is the location for Angus House council HQ, which the authority is now trying to offload.

What is the Angus Rural Mobility Hub?

Angus Council’s wants to use Tay Cities money to create multi-faceted infrastructure as well as opportunities in the drive towards a low carbon economy.

The site could deliver

biogas refuelling

fast/rapid EV charging

ultra-rapid EV charging

enabling infrastructure for future fuels

fleet decarbonisation support

a living mobility lab

In early 2022, Brechin business park was unveiled as the proposed location for the ARMH.

The business park is immediately adjacent to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

It was hailed as a “step change” plan for the town.

But despite a memorandum of understanding being penned, the plan for the 40-acre development has crashed.

A council spokesperson said: “Regrettably, Angus Council and its prospective partner in Dalhousie Estates have been unable to agree Heads of Terms on the site for the Angus Rural Mobility Hub (ARMH) project in Brechin within the stipulated timescale required to ensure the project remains on track.

“In order to deliver this exciting clean energy project within the timeline and spend profile of the Deal, Angus Council is now looking at identifying an alternative site.

The council stressed it “remains committed to delivering it elsewhere within Angus”.

“The ARMH is part funded by the UK Government as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal,” the spokesperson added.

“Discussions are ongoing with UK Government and further information will be provided once an alternative site has been secured.”

Brechin disappointment over rural mobility hub news

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “This is incredibly disappointing news for Brechin.

“A lot of work – and money – has gone in to reducing the huge number of HGVs we see going through Brechin.

“The road to Montrose port has been straightened but then plans for further improvements between Montrose and Brechin were dropped.

“Now we learn that this won’t be going ahead at Brechin so all the journeys that might have been slashed in this green project will still happen.

“Obviously I welcome the pledge that they are looking at alternative to make sure this mobility hub is delivered for Angus.

“But that does not take away the disappointment Brechin will feel in terms of investment, infrastructure and jobs.”