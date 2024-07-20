EXCLUSIVE: £6m Brechin green transport hub dropped in Angus Council Tay Cities U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: £6m Brechin green transport hub dropped in Angus Council Tay Cities U-turn

Angus Council has been unable to finalise a deal to build the Angus Rural Mobility Hub beside the A90 at Brechin.

By Graham Brown
Visualisations of the Angus Rural Mobility Hub. Image: Angus Council.
Ambitious plans for a £6 million green transport hub beside the A90 at Brechin have collapsed.

Angus Council has confirmed it has been unable to finalise a deal with project partner Dalhousie Estates for the innovative rural mobility hub.

But the authority says it remains committed to delivering the scheme under the Tay Cities Deal.

It has declined to say where the focus has now turned.

Angus rural mobility hub design
But it is understood Forfar is being looked at as a potential location.

It could mean the project heading to Orchardbank business park – also right next to the A90.

It is the location for Angus House council HQ, which the authority is now trying to offload.

What is the Angus Rural Mobility Hub?

Angus Council’s wants to use Tay Cities money to create multi-faceted infrastructure as well as opportunities in the drive towards a low carbon economy.

The site could deliver

  • biogas refuelling
  • fast/rapid EV charging
  • ultra-rapid EV charging
  • enabling infrastructure for future fuels
  • fleet decarbonisation support
  • a living mobility lab

In early 2022, Brechin business park was unveiled as the proposed location for the ARMH.

The business park is immediately adjacent to the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

Brechin rural mobility hub memorandum signing ceremony.
Lord Dalhousie, Lord Ramsay, former Angus Council CEO Margo Williamson and former Brechin councillor Bob Myles at the MoU signing in January 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

It was hailed as a “step change” plan for the town.

But despite a memorandum of understanding being penned, the plan for the 40-acre development has crashed.

A council spokesperson said: “Regrettably, Angus Council and its prospective partner in Dalhousie Estates have been unable to agree Heads of Terms on the site for the Angus Rural Mobility Hub (ARMH) project in Brechin within the stipulated timescale required to ensure the project remains on track.

“In order to deliver this exciting clean energy project within the timeline and spend profile of the Deal, Angus Council is now looking at identifying an alternative site.

The council stressed it “remains committed to delivering it elsewhere within Angus”.

“The ARMH is part funded by the UK Government as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal,” the spokesperson added.

“Discussions are ongoing with UK Government and further information will be provided once an alternative site has been secured.”

Brechin disappointment over rural mobility hub news

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “This is incredibly disappointing news for Brechin.

“A lot of work – and money – has gone in to reducing the huge number of HGVs we see going through Brechin.

“The road to Montrose port has been straightened but then plans for further improvements between Montrose and Brechin were dropped.

“Now we learn that this won’t be going ahead at Brechin so all the journeys that might have been slashed in this green project will still happen.

“Obviously I welcome the pledge that they are looking at alternative to make sure this mobility hub is delivered for Angus.

“But that does not take away the disappointment Brechin will feel in terms of investment, infrastructure and jobs.”

Conversation