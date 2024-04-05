Planning application for £35m holiday park with lodges and hot tubs lodged with Fife Council

Plans to create a £35 million holiday park with 75 lodges at a Fife quarry have now been submitted to Fife Council.

The project, unveiled last year, would share a site with Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.

The planning application for land west of Cupar also includes crazy golf, a play area, bike storage and a reception area.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir, which also operates the fishery, hopes to construct the lodges in several phases.

They say the project represents a significant investment and will create 38 full-time jobs.

An additional 20 jobs will be generated indirectly as a result of the increased activity,

Public feedback helped shape Eden Springs proposals

The development will also connect to existing walking trails and cycle ways.

And each lodge will feature an EV charging station, an electrified heating system and solar panels.

Eden Muir say their proposals have been carefully designed to complement the fishery, which opened in 2021.

As well as fishermen from across Scotland, it attracts wild swimmers, bird watchers and walkers.

The planning application follows two public consultation events in June and September.

While some people welcomed the proposals, others raised concerns about what the lodges would look like, the impact on the community and traffic on the A92.

And Eden Muir said the feedback helped shape the final proposals.

Plan will ‘enhance offering at idyllic setting’

Eden Muir director Chris Ritchie said the plans would bolster the local economy and create a thriving destination.

“The fishery has become a hub of activity with various uses among a range of different users,” he said.

“We believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting.

“As we move forward with our plans, we remain committed to ongoing collaboration with local community groups and engaged stakeholders.”

The public will have the chance to comment on the full planning application in due course.