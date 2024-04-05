Planning application for £35m holiday park with lodges and hot tubs lodged with Fife Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Planning application for £35m holiday park with lodges and hot tubs lodged with Fife Council

The 75 lodges would be built at Eden Springs Fishery near Cupar.

By Claire Warrender
The project is planned to take place on the former Mountcastle Quarry site. Image: Eden Springs Fishery
The project is planned to take place on the former Mountcastle Quarry site. Image: Eden Springs Fishery

Plans to create a £35 million holiday park with 75 lodges at a Fife quarry have now been submitted to Fife Council.

The project, unveiled last year, would share a site with Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.

The planning application for land west of Cupar also includes crazy golf, a play area, bike storage and a reception area.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir, which also operates the fishery, hopes to construct the lodges in several phases.

They say the project represents a significant investment and will create 38 full-time jobs.

An additional 20 jobs will be generated indirectly as a result of the increased activity,

Public feedback helped shape Eden Springs proposals

The development will also connect to existing walking trails and cycle ways.

And each lodge will feature an EV charging station, an electrified heating system and solar panels.

Eden Muir say their proposals have been carefully designed to complement the fishery, which opened in 2021.

The proposed layout of the holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery.
The proposed layout of the holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery.
How the reception area could look.

As well as fishermen from across Scotland, it attracts wild swimmers, bird watchers and walkers.

The planning application follows two public consultation events in June and September.

While some people welcomed the proposals, others raised concerns about what the lodges would look like, the impact on the community and traffic on the A92.

And Eden Muir said the feedback helped shape the final proposals.

Plan will ‘enhance offering at idyllic setting’

Eden Muir director Chris Ritchie said the plans would bolster the local economy and create a thriving destination.

“The fishery has become a hub of activity with various uses among a range of different users,” he said.

“We believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting.

“As we move forward with our plans, we remain committed to ongoing collaboration with local community groups and engaged stakeholders.”

The public will have the chance to comment on the full planning application in due course.

