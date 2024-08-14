St Johnstone star Aaron Essel impresses Craig Levein with brain and brawn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Aaron Essel impresses Craig Levein with brain and brawn

The young midfielder produced a composed display in the 3-0 win over Kilmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock.
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Aaron Essel is a footballer who operates at “100 miles per hour”, according to St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.

But the Perth boss has praised his young midfielder for bringing much-needed calm to the middle of the Rugby Park pitch in the recent victory over Kilmarnock.

Levein has high hopes for his 18-year-old summer signing.

And Sunday’s controlled performance, with positional awareness allied to ball-winning ability, showed that Essel is taking advice on board.

“It wasn’t a 10 out of 10 performance at Kilmarnock but it was a composed and less frenzied one,” said Levein.

“That’s what we needed.

“He was in the right positions and managed the game well.

“One of his jobs is to get the ball back for us but he can do so much more than that.”

Brain and muscle

Levein, who snapped up Essel after bringing him from Ghana to Scotland for a trial at the end of last season, added: “He looks like a man but he’s just a kid.

“He’s not mature yet as a footballer. He’s a wee bit away from that.

“It will be a case of giving him game-time wherever we can. That’s why he was in the team with the kids at East Fife (in the SPFL Trust Trophy).

“As an athlete, his stride is enormous.

“And when he jumps in the air you wouldn’t believe how high he can get.

Aaron Essel wins the ball at Rugby Park.
Aaron Essel wins the ball at Rugby Park. Image: Shutterstock.

“He wants to do extra running after training. Everything he does is at 100 miles per hour.

“He’s all muscle.

“But football’s not all about physicality. It’s about using the brain as well.

“There’s a raw enthusiasm which can sometimes spill over into aggression, which we’ll need to be careful with.

“He’s learned a couple of lessons already, hopefully.

“There’s no badness in him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a smile on his face.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target…
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty.
Craig Levein: Taking penalty was sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka's soaring confidence
Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh: No bids for St Johnstone star as Aberdeen and Derby County linked
Drey Wright knows there's room for improvement at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein right to set high standards as Drey Wright pinpoints…
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Rangers game could increase prospect of Adama Sidibeh…
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
Young St Johnstone star knocks back Rangers and Celtic as Arsenal maintain strong interest
The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka's goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails strikers Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh and predicts…
Nicky Clark has a crucial role to play on the pitch and off it at St Johnstone this season.
Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone's exciting young…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals player profile needed for centre midfield vacancy and…
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Cammy MacPherson sorry for sharing Tommy Robinson film as St Johnstone star faces disciplinary…
39

Conversation