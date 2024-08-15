Fife medical IT firm Newgate Technology sold as founder retires after 36 years at the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife medical IT firm Newgate Technology sold as founder retires after 36 years at the helm

Robert "Bob" Watson founded the surgical tool-tracking technology company in Inverkeithing in 1988

By Paul Malik
Newgate Technology. Inverkeithing. Image: Google Date
Newgate Technology. Inverkeithing. Image: Google Date

Fife healthcare IT systems company Newgate Technology has been sold to an English firm after the founder announced his intention to retire.

Bob Watson set-up Newgate Technology in 1988, specialising in software which helps track and trace surgical instruments.

The tech incorporates a wide range of digital clinical management tools which are used extensively across critical departments  in acute care.

Mr Watson plans on retiring from his Inverkeithing-headquartered firm and stepped down as director of the company he has run for 36 years at the beginning of August.

The deal, facilitated by Bolton-based KBS Corporate, was finalised earlier this month for an undisclosed sum.

Newgate Technology sold to Athera Healthcare

Newgate Technology will now form part of the Athera Healthcare brand, which traded previously as Halcyon Bidco Ltd.

Athera Healthcare was founded by private investment firm Aliter Capital.

They also are part of Athera Insights, a health data analytics platform and Athera FingerPrint, a traceability and inventory management solution firm.

“We are delighted to join forces with Athera Healthcare,” said Adam Watson, managing director of Newgate Technology.

“Their passion and dedication for continued digital and data-based innovation within healthcare matches our own.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both of us.”

Athera work with NHS and private hospitals

Athera Healthcare count a number of English NHS boards among their clients, as well as Kings College London and Dublin University dental school.

Aliter established Athera Healthcare with the goal of building an “integrated healthcare technology group that delivers innovative and specialist services to its clients”.

The company has a history of acquiring and integrating smaller businesses to create “sophisticated, professional medium-sized operators” in fragmented markets.

Greig Brown, a founding partner of Aliter Capital, said: “The acquisition of Newgate Technology supports Aliter’s strategy of developing a scaled UK provider of healthcare technology solutions.

“We are excited to work with Athera in the next phase of its development.”

Deal facilitator Will Griffiths, of KBS, added: “Newgate and its staff will prosper under Athera’s ownership and Bob Watson was a pleasure to work with.”

More from Business

Staff at the new Dundee Ford Centre ready to open soon. Image: Dalkeith Retail Centre
New family-run Ford Centre car showroom to open in Dundee after £3 million loan
Taymouth Marina Image: Taymouth Marina Date;
Taymouth Marina looking to recruit from Perthshire talent pool
There was big hair and great music at Club Feet. Image: Supplied.
Did you tap your toes on the dancefloor at Dundee's Club Feet?
Owner of The Wee Gym, Dunfermline, Rachael Low. Image: The Wee Gym
Fife's Wee Gym under new management after personal trainer steps-up
Martin Smith, Muir Group CEO.
Fife housebuilder warns of 'difficult trading' as it makes £3.9m loss
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth curry entrepreneur spices up frozen food rollout with funding win
West End Honda in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Honda franchise to leave Broughty Ferry after 44 years at West End
3
Spex Pistols owner Richard Cook outside his shop. Image: Alan Richardson
Spex Pistols boss on how he started Dundee independent glasses shop
2
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.
Carnoustie Golf Links boss warns of 'gradual decline' if Open doesn't return
6
Lisa Davidson opened the fairytale-themed Tinkerbells Emporium in 2015. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Meet the bold owner of Stirling's mystical Tinkerbells Emporium who 'sells magic'

Conversation