Raith Rovers complete signing of boyhood fan Callum Hannah

The young defender joins on a two-year deal from Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

By Craig Cairns
Callum Hannah has signed for Raith Rovers on a two-year deal. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Callum Hannah has signed for Raith Rovers on a two-year deal. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of Callum Hannah from Kirkcaldy & Dysart on a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old left-sided defender signed a contract at Stark’s Park after appearing for Rovers in a recent behind-closed-doors game against Falkirk.

Hannah grew up supporting Raith and spent six years at the now-defunct Fife Elite Football Academy and at Rovers’ rivals Dunfermline as a pro-youth before moving to Kirkcaldy & Dysart in January of this year.

Callum Hannah grew up supporting the club. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

The left-sided defender has represented Scotland at schoolboy level and said he “couldn’t be more delighted” to join his boyhood heroes.

Rovers manager Ian Murray added: “Callum is a good young player who performed well in our recent bounce game versus a strong Falkirk team.

“He is left-sided and we look forward to working with him.

Callum Hannah in action:

“On behalf of all at Raith Rovers, I’d like to extend a big thanks to Kirkcaldy & Dysart who helped make this deal happen.”

Hannah joins an exciting crop of youngsters at Stark’s Park. Murray is yet to decide if any of them will go out on loan.

So far, only goalkeeper Andy McNeil has been sent out and has been getting plenty of game-time at Edinburgh City.

