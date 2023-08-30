Raith Rovers complete signing of boyhood fan Callum Hannah

Raith Rovers have completed the signing of Callum Hannah from Kirkcaldy & Dysart on a two-year deal.
The 18-year-old left-sided defender signed a contract at Stark’s Park after appearing for Rovers in a recent behind-closed-doors game against Falkirk.
Hannah grew up supporting Raith and spent six years at the now-defunct Fife Elite Football Academy and at Rovers’ rivals Dunfermline as a pro-youth before moving to Kirkcaldy & Dysart in January of this year.
The left-sided defender has represented Scotland at schoolboy level and said he “couldn’t be more delighted” to join his boyhood heroes.
Rovers manager Ian Murray added: “Callum is a good young player who performed well in our recent bounce game versus a strong Falkirk team.
“He is left-sided and we look forward to working with him.
Callum Hannah in action:
“On behalf of all at Raith Rovers, I’d like to extend a big thanks to Kirkcaldy & Dysart who helped make this deal happen.”