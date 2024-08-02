‘Madness’ as drivers without booking forced to reverse out of empty Fife recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Madness’ as drivers without booking forced to reverse out of empty Fife recycling centre

A booking system was introduced at the site on Monday.

By Claire Warrender
Cars are reversing out of Dalgety Bay recycling centre.
Cars are reversing out of Dalgety Bay recycling centre. Image: Supplied.

A Fife woman has described scenes of “madness” at Dalgety Bay recycling centre, with drivers who haven’t booked forced to reverse onto a busy main road.

Fife Council introduced a booking system on Monday after three incidents at the west Fife site.

However, the woman said many people were unaware of the new rule.

Cars are reversing into traffic. Image: Supplied.

And she branded the action being taken by staff at the centre gates “an accident waiting to happen”.

She said: “They are making people reverse out onto the main road despite the centre being empty.

“There is a bend and hill approaching the entrance where cars are reversing.

“The staff are normally nowhere to be seen but there are two manning the barrier and one patrolling the very empty bays now.”

Booking ‘would not have prevented accidents’

Cireco, which manages Fife’s recycling centres, said booking had become necessary due to traffic congestion outside at busy times and for health and safety reasons.

Incidents this year include a member of the public tripping over a pavement and another tripping over their own rubbish.

Fife recycling centres
Dalgety Bay recycling centre.

A third saw a member of staff hit by a driver trying to reverse into a parking bay.

However, Dalgety Bay councillor David Barratt said none of those would have been prevented by a booking system.

He said: “They’re now forcing people to reverse, even when the site is completely empty.

“I suggested several alternatives to them but was told it’s simply not appropriate for councillors to get involved in this.”

Motion to scrutinise Dalgety Bay booking decision

The SNP councillor’s suggestions included opening the centre at lunchtimes and on a Friday.

“Or you could have a booking only at weekends rather than during the week when the site is dead,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable that councillors should have a say on this.”

Councillor David Barratt.
Councillor David Barratt. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

Mr Barratt is now preparing a motion to come to the council’s cabinet committee on August 15.

It will request scrutiny of the booking system decision and for clarification of the decision to look into providing pedestrian access at centres across Fife.

Cireco announced the new Dalgety Bay measures on July 23.

At the time, chief executive Robin Baird said: “This small recycling centre has a high volume of traffic which often causes heavy congestion.

“A number of incidents in recent months means the booking measures already in place at Cupar and Ladybank recycling centres now also need to be introduced in Dalgety Bay.”

