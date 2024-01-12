£500k reason for Fife recycling centres pedestrian ban branded ‘nonsense’

A claim Fife Council would need to employ stewards to escort pedestrians around recycling centres has been branded “nonsense”.

SNP councillor David Barratt poured scorn on a report that stated overturning a ban on walk-ins would cost more than half-a-million pounds.

The council’s cabinet committee was due to consider the issue this week, with officers recommending the prohibition should stay at the region’s 11 centres.

However administration leader David Ross withdrew the paper at the 11th hour, saying the issue would need to be considered as part of next year’s budget-setting process given the cost involved.

Pedestrian and cyclist access to Fife recycling centres was stopped five years ago amid safety fears.

There were also concerns businesses would park outside and walk in to avoid commercial waste charges.

However, councillors ordered a rethink in 2022, prompting a review of health and safety risks.

‘The public would think it’s nonsense’

Mr Ross said: “The health and safety report raises issues that would require significant investment if there is implementation of pedestrian and cycle access.

“At this stage of the financial process, I think it would be best considered as part of the budget process we’re engaged in around now.”

However, Mr Barratt, councillor for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, had hoped to call for an end to the ban.

And he said: “The paper highlights £500,000 of revenue costs to do stewarding around the sites.

“I think the public would see that and think it’s nonsense, quite frankly.

“It really does need scrutiny of what that operation would be.

“And it’s a difficult ask to say we should restrict that to outwith a committee and do it in private.”

Lifting pedestrian ban could lead to ‘unintended consequences’

The internal review concluded there is not enough space at any of Fife’s recycling centres to lift the ban, even if it is affordable.

Officers said pedestrians could not be safely separated from vehicles.

And they also raised concerns of “unintended consequences” if the vehicle-only policy ended.

These included concerns children and pushchairs could be brought onto sites with the risk of “loss of control” near moving vehicles.

Managers also fear people could ignore walkways and barriers, risking accidents and conflict with staff.

And they said they would need to employ 18 members of staff to steward pedestrians to keep them safe.

Meanwhile, they pointed out most other Scottish councils do not allow pedestrian and cyclist access at recycling centres.