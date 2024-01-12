£500k reason for Fife recycling centres pedestrian ban branded ‘nonsense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£500k reason for Fife recycling centres pedestrian ban branded ‘nonsense’

SNP councillor David Barratt questioned the need for 18 stewards to escort people round the region's 11 sites.

By Claire Warrender
Fife recycling centres
The vehicles-only policy at Fife Recycling Centres will continue for now

A claim Fife Council would need to employ stewards to escort pedestrians around recycling centres has been branded “nonsense”.

SNP councillor David Barratt poured scorn on a report that stated overturning a ban on walk-ins would cost more than half-a-million pounds.

Councillor Barratt
Councillor David Barratt. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

The council’s cabinet committee was due to consider the issue this week, with officers recommending the prohibition should stay at the region’s 11 centres.

However administration leader David Ross withdrew the paper at the 11th hour, saying the issue would need to be considered as part of next year’s budget-setting process given the cost involved.

Pedestrian and cyclist access to Fife recycling centres was stopped five years ago amid safety fears.

There were also concerns businesses would park outside and walk in to avoid commercial waste charges.

However, councillors ordered a rethink in 2022, prompting a review of health and safety risks.

‘The public would think it’s nonsense’

Mr Ross said: “The health and safety report raises issues that would require significant investment if there is implementation of pedestrian and cycle access.

“At this stage of the financial process, I think it would be best considered as part of the budget process we’re engaged in around now.”

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, Mr Barratt, councillor for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, had hoped to call for an end to the ban.

And he said: “The paper highlights £500,000 of revenue costs to do stewarding around the sites.

“I think the public would see that and think it’s nonsense, quite frankly.

“It really does need scrutiny of what that operation would be.

“And it’s a difficult ask to say we should restrict that to outwith a committee and do it in private.”

Lifting pedestrian ban could lead to ‘unintended consequences’

The internal review concluded there is not enough space at any of Fife’s recycling centres to lift the ban, even if it is affordable.

Officers said pedestrians could not be safely separated from vehicles.

And they also raised concerns of “unintended consequences” if the vehicle-only policy ended.

Glenrothes Recycling Centre is one of 11 in Fife that does not allow pedestrian access. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

These included concerns children and pushchairs could be brought onto sites with the risk of “loss of control” near moving vehicles.

Managers also fear people could ignore walkways and barriers, risking accidents and conflict with staff.

And they said they would need to employ 18 members of staff to steward pedestrians to keep them safe.

Meanwhile, they pointed out most other Scottish councils do not allow pedestrian and cyclist access at recycling centres.

