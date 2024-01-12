Royal Navy sailor groomed and abused boys in Fife

A Royal Navy sailor who groomed and sexually abused three young boys over a period of 15 years while he was on shore leave was jailed for eight years.

Paedophile Mark Thompson showed no emotion as he was led from the dock at Livingston High Court to begin his sentence.

The court was told the 62-year-old seaman still maintains his innocence despite being found guilty of six charges of abusing children at an address in Inverkeithing, between January 1984 and October 2008.

He was convicted by a jury of using lewd and libidinous practices against his first victim for five years, starting when the youngster was just eight years old.

He induced a 12-year-old boy to view pornographic material between October 1984 and October 1985, an offence also classed as lewd and libidinous practices.

The grooming and abuse of his third victim, which started when the boy was 12, continued – with a five-year gap in offending – until he was 25.

The majority involved inducing the boy to shower naked with him and perform sex acts on him and each other.

Grooming became sexual abuse

Janice Green KC, defending, said a background report assessed Thomson as being at medium risk of sexual reoffending.

She acknowledged a victim impact statement provided to the court by one of the complainers illustrated the lasting psychological harm caused.

Passing sentence, Judge Lady Poole told Thompson: “You took advantage of the males when you were in a position of trust towards them – when you weren’t away serving in the Royal Navy.

“All three were subject to grooming behaviour by you that then developed into sexual abuse for two of them.

“Your deviant sexual behaviour towards your victims will have caused them emotional harm and was an abuse of your responsibility towards them.”

She highlighted Thompson, whose address was given as Ardglass in County Down, Northern Ireland, had a previous conviction for taking or making indecent images of children, for which he had received a community sentence in 2022.

However, she said she took account of his good work record, including service with the Royal Navy and the fact he had led a pro-social lifestyle until being convicted.

In addition to his inclusion on the Sex Offenders Register, his name had been added to the list of people unsuitable to work with vulnerable groups.

Survivors commended

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims.

“I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us.

“I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.