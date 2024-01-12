Royal Navy sailor groomed and abused boys in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Navy sailor groomed and abused boys in Fife

Peter Thompson targeted young boys over 15 years in Inverkeithing.

By Vic Rodrick
The High court in Livingston
The High court in Livingston

A Royal Navy sailor who groomed and sexually abused three young boys over a period of 15 years while he was on shore leave was jailed for eight years.

Paedophile Mark Thompson showed no emotion as he was led from the dock at Livingston High Court to begin his sentence.

The court was told the 62-year-old seaman still maintains his innocence despite being found guilty of six charges of abusing children at an address in Inverkeithing, between January 1984 and October 2008.

He was convicted by a jury of using lewd and libidinous practices against his first victim for five years, starting when the youngster was just eight years old.

He induced a 12-year-old boy to view pornographic material between October 1984 and October 1985, an offence also classed as lewd and libidinous practices.

The grooming and abuse of his third victim, which started when the boy was 12, continued – with a five-year gap in offending – until he was 25.

The majority involved inducing the boy to shower naked with him and perform sex acts on him and each other.

Grooming became sexual abuse

Janice Green KC, defending, said a background report assessed Thomson as being at medium risk of sexual reoffending.

She acknowledged a victim impact statement provided to the court by one of the complainers illustrated the lasting psychological harm caused.

Passing sentence, Judge Lady Poole told Thompson: “You took advantage of the males when you were in a position of trust towards them – when you weren’t away serving in the Royal Navy.

“All three were subject to grooming behaviour by you that then developed into sexual abuse for two of them.

“Your deviant sexual behaviour towards your victims will have caused them emotional harm and was an abuse of your responsibility towards them.”

She highlighted Thompson, whose address was given as Ardglass in County Down, Northern Ireland, had a previous conviction for taking or making indecent images of children, for which he had received a community sentence in 2022.

However, she said she took account of his good work record, including service with the Royal Navy and the fact he had led a pro-social lifestyle until being convicted.

In addition to his inclusion on the Sex Offenders Register, his name had been added to the list of people unsuitable to work with vulnerable groups.

Survivors commended

Detective Inspector Calum Lawrie, of Fife’s Public Protection Unit, said: “Thompson showed utter disregard for the impact his crimes would have on his victims.

“I want to commend them for reporting these offences to us.

“I welcome today’s sentencing and hope that the victims can take some comfort in knowing that Thompson is now being held to account for his actions.”

