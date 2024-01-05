Pedestrian ban at Fife recycling centres to stay amid fears of ‘unintended consequences’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pedestrian ban at Fife recycling centres to stay amid fears of ‘unintended consequences’

Extra staff would be needed to escort pedestrians around the centres to keep them safe, a review has concluded.

By Claire Warrender
Pedestrian access is still banned at Fife recycling centres. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A ban on pedestrian and cyclist access at Fife recycling centres looks set to stay following an internal review.

Operators Fife Resource Solutions would need to employ 18 extra staff members to escort pedestrians around the region’s 11 sites to keep them safe.

And this would cost more than half-a-million pounds a year.

However, even if it were affordable, managers concluded there is not enough space at any of the centres to safely separate pedestrians from vehicles.

And installing barriers and crossing points would just make the situation worse.

Councillors asked for pedestrian access to be reinstated at several sites almost two years ago.

But the review recommends continuing with the vehicle-only policy amid fears of “unintended consequences”.

Children brought into recycling centres could cause risks

These include concerns children and pushchairs could be brought onto sites with the risk of “loss of control” near moving vehicles.

Managers also fear people could ignore walkways and barriers, risking accidents and conflict with staff.

And they said commercial waste carriers could illegally use the sites by parking nearby and walking in.

A report to go before councillors next week says: “Failure to manage significant safety risks within council-owned facilities could lead to investigation and prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive.”

The officers also point out that most other Scottish councils do not allow pedestrian and cyclist access at recycling centres.

How can people without cars dispose of their waste?

There are several other ways for people without cars to dispose of their rubbish.

Fife Council has around 300 recycling points across the region.

These are areas, usually in supermarket, community centre or library car parks, where large bins are provided.

The local authority also has a free bulky uplift service for items too big to fit in a wheelie bin.

And electrical goods can be left at some supermarkets and then lifted by refuse collection staff.

Conversation