Pedestrian ban at Fife recycling centres to stay amid fears of ‘unintended consequences’

A ban on pedestrian and cyclist access at Fife recycling centres looks set to stay following an internal review.

Operators Fife Resource Solutions would need to employ 18 extra staff members to escort pedestrians around the region’s 11 sites to keep them safe.

And this would cost more than half-a-million pounds a year.

However, even if it were affordable, managers concluded there is not enough space at any of the centres to safely separate pedestrians from vehicles.

And installing barriers and crossing points would just make the situation worse.

Councillors asked for pedestrian access to be reinstated at several sites almost two years ago.

But the review recommends continuing with the vehicle-only policy amid fears of “unintended consequences”.

Children brought into recycling centres could cause risks

These include concerns children and pushchairs could be brought onto sites with the risk of “loss of control” near moving vehicles.

Managers also fear people could ignore walkways and barriers, risking accidents and conflict with staff.

And they said commercial waste carriers could illegally use the sites by parking nearby and walking in.

A report to go before councillors next week says: “Failure to manage significant safety risks within council-owned facilities could lead to investigation and prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive.”

The officers also point out that most other Scottish councils do not allow pedestrian and cyclist access at recycling centres.

How can people without cars dispose of their waste?

There are several other ways for people without cars to dispose of their rubbish.

Fife Council has around 300 recycling points across the region.

These are areas, usually in supermarket, community centre or library car parks, where large bins are provided.

The local authority also has a free bulky uplift service for items too big to fit in a wheelie bin.

And electrical goods can be left at some supermarkets and then lifted by refuse collection staff.