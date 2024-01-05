Humza Yousaf says Israel’s prime minister must be held to account for ‘shameful’ civilian deaths in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Humza Yousaf says Israel’s prime minister must be held to account for ‘shameful’ civilian deaths in Gaza

The Dundee-based first minister’s in-laws escaped from the war zone after weeks of terror.

By Andy Philip
Humza Yousaf wants the UK Government to use its influence. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf wants the UK Government to use its influence. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf says Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be held to account for thousands of civilian deaths if he continues “indiscriminate attacks” in Gaza.

The first minister, who was visiting a new mosque in Arbroath today, released a strongly-worded statement claiming the response to deadly Hamas attacks in October is now “way beyond” legitimate.

Mr Yousaf’s in-laws were among those trapped in Gaza in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks on Israelis last year.

His wife Nadia El-Nakla, a Dundee city councillor, was reunited with her mum and dad when they managed to leave via Egypt in November.

Humza Yousaf Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla
Dundee resident Elizabeth El-Nakla – the mother-in-law of Humza Yousaf – made a tearful video call while trapped in Gaza. Image: El-Nakla family

‘UK must speak out’

In a statement released by the Scottish Government today, Mr Yousaf said: “The time has come for the UK Government to speak out forcefully and make it clear that Israeli action has gone way beyond a legitimate response to the appalling Hamas attack of 7 October.

“Hearing comments from an Israeli Government Minister urging displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is deeply disturbing and should be universally condemned. Gaza is Occupied Palestinian Territory and will be part of a future Palestinian state – Gazans should not be subject to forcible displacement or relocation from Gaza.

“The UK Government must make clear that Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israeli Ministers and military commanders will be held accountable for the killing of thousands of innocent civilians and the deaths of tens of thousands more from starvation and disease if Israel does not immediately cease indiscriminate attacks and allow aid to enter Gaza on the scale needed to avert a humanitarian disaster. Hamas leaders must also be held accountable for the appalling attacks against Israeli civilians on 7 October.”

The war in Gaza has cost thousands of lives. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Yousaf said the UK Government’s call for a sustainable ceasefire made no difference on the ground.

He said the government should talk directly to Israel and indirectly with the US, a key ally.

The UN says about 1.9 million people are internally displaced in the embattled Gaza Strip.

Its relief agency warned 40% of the population is at risk of famine.

Keir Starmer reacts

Meanwhile, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Israel alone should not be allowed to decide what happens to Gaza once its war with Hamas is over.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant outlined proposals for Israel to keep security control of Gaza, while a Palestinian body runs day-to-day administration.

Speaking to broadcaster LBC, Sir Keir said: “We cannot have Israeli occupation, we cannot have people displaced who cannot go back to where they came, because two million have been displaced in the last four months, that is intolerable.”

He added: “I don’t think, frankly, it is for Israel to determine what happens in Gaza. There has got to be much more international agreement on this, otherwise it simply isn’t going to work.”

Conversation