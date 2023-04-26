Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the public hoping to walk into St Andrews recycling centre are being told to get on their bikes!

The centre has finally reopened to cyclists, following a three-year wait.

But people on two feet rather than two wheels will have to hang on a bit longer to gain access.

The new cyclist policy has been hailed as welcome progress.

However, operators Cireco are now under pressure to reopen the facility to pedestrians, given so many people in St Andrews – including hundreds of students – don’t have a car.

All Fife recycling centres closed to the public in 2020 during the Covid lockdown.

However, they reopened a few months later with a controversial booking system to ensure social distancing.

Restrictions remained at some sites once bookings were scrapped in 2021.

A welcome development but more must be done

St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillors had called for cycle access during the local election campaign this year.

And while they are happy a dedicated bike shelter has now been installed, they are still working on securing pedestrian access.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston says people can cycle in, park their bikes then walk to a skip.

But they cannot walk through the gates.

She said: “First of all, this is a very welcome development for those without cars, who can now pedal up to the recycling centre to dispose of items not accepted elsewhere.

“Some of us have been saving up the likes of small electrical and metal items for the past three years so are relieved to be able at last to dispose of them responsibly.

“At the moment the two-wheeled option is now available. Let us hope those on two legs will not have much longer to wait.”

No plans to introduce walk-ins

Fife Council said last year it hoped to secure funds for safe pedestrian access at Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly and Dalgety Bay recycling centres.

It also planned to carry out design work to allow pedestrians at St Andrews and Methil.

However, Cireco has now said it has no plans to introduce pedestrian access at St Andrews.

Service manager Simon Young said: “There are no current plans to introduce walk-ins to the recycling facility at St Andrews.

“This is for safety reasons.”