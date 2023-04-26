Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre

People can cycle in, park their bikes then walk to a skip but they cannot walk through the gates.

By Claire Warrender
Councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are happy cyclists can access St Andrews recycling centre.
Members of the public hoping to walk into St Andrews recycling centre are being told to get on their bikes!

The centre has finally reopened to cyclists, following a three-year wait.

But people on two feet rather than two wheels will have to hang on a bit longer to gain access.

Pedestrians still can't access St Andrews recycling centre.
The new cyclist policy has been hailed as welcome progress.

However, operators Cireco are now under pressure to reopen the facility to pedestrians, given so many people in St Andrews – including hundreds of students – don’t have a car.

All Fife recycling centres closed to the public in 2020 during the Covid lockdown.

However, they reopened a few months later with a controversial booking system to ensure social distancing.

Restrictions remained at some sites once bookings were scrapped in 2021.

A welcome development but more must be done

St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillors had called for cycle access during the local election campaign this year.

And while they are happy a dedicated bike shelter has now been installed, they are still working on securing pedestrian access.

St Andrews recycling centre.
People can park in the bike shelter and walk to the skip but they can’t walk through the gate.

Councillor Jane Ann Liston says people can cycle in, park their bikes then walk to a skip.

But they cannot walk through the gates.

She said: “First of all, this is a very welcome development for those without cars, who can now pedal up to the recycling centre to dispose of items not accepted elsewhere.

“Some of us have been saving up the likes of small electrical and metal items for the past three years so are relieved to be able at last to dispose of them responsibly.

“At the moment the two-wheeled option is now available. Let us hope those on two legs will not have much longer to wait.”

No plans to introduce walk-ins

Fife Council said last year it hoped to secure funds for safe pedestrian access at Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly and Dalgety Bay recycling centres.

It also planned to carry out design work to allow pedestrians at St Andrews and Methil.

However, Cireco has now said it has no plans to introduce pedestrian access at St Andrews.

Service manager Simon Young said: “There are no current plans to introduce walk-ins to the recycling facility at St Andrews.

“This is for safety reasons.”

