Fife Recycling Centres: Online booking system to be scrapped this week

By Claire Warrender
September 29 2021, 12.16pm Updated: September 29 2021, 12.39pm
Glenrothes recycling centre.

A controversial booking system to use Fife recycling centres will end this week following a public outcry.

People travelling by car will no longer have to make an appointment at 10 of the region’s 11 centres from Friday.

But bookings will remain in place at Ladybank until a new public access is created.

People using trailers and vans will also still have to book at all sites to control the flow of waste due to staff shortages.

Fife recycling centres
The system will remain in place at Ladybank for now.

This is to ensure the service can cope with the amount of rubbish being dumped.

‘Not a moment too soon’

In June, almost 5,000 people signed a petition calling for the booking system to be scrapped at Fife recycling centres.

North east Fife councillor Linda Holt, who organised the petition, is pleased it is finally happening.

Linda Holt.

“I’m delighted that the booking system has been scrapped for cars and it’s not a moment too soon,” she said.

“Nevertheless, a petition of 4,750 signatures and a massive, sustained public outcry about the shortcomings of the booking system should not have been necessary before the environment sub-committee and Resource Energy Solutions did the right thing.”

Bookings remain for vans and trailers

The online booking system was introduced when recycling centres reopened at the end of lockdown.

This was to ensure social distancing for the safety of both customers and staff.

Recycling centres closed during lockdown last year.

But Fife Council says the need for social distancing is no longer so acute.

Environment convener Ross Vettraino said: “A booking system remains for vehicles other than cars.

“Vans and trailers can take a long time to unload and giving them open access could impede the smooth flow of traffic through the centres and result in traffic queuing on roads outside.”

Ross Vettraino.

He added: “The operation of the vehicles which haul the waste from the centres to the landfill disposal sites, is currently seriously affected by the national shortage of HGV drivers.

“It is important to ensure the smooth flow of waste through the centres.”

Mr Vettraino said centres could close if containers were filled before a lorry was available to replace it.

Work looking at creating safe access to sites for cyclists and pedestrians at some sites is continuing.

Meanwhile, bookings will remain for commercial vehicles to prevent the illegal disposal of waste.

