Friends reunited – where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions eased?

Already a subscriber? Sign in
[[title]]
[[subtitle]]
Registration complete
Thank you for registering!
A confirmation email has been sent to
The occasion was one that saw friends, family and colleagues reunite face-to-face after four long months where socialising was restricted to walks in the park and Zoom calls. Graeme Strachan reports.
Already a subscriber? Sign in
[[subtitle]]
Thank you for registering!
A confirmation email has been sent to
Already registered?
[[content_reg_complete]]
Don't have an account?
Forgotten your password?
Remembered your password?
Don't have an account?
Conversation